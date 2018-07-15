Kate Middleton Enjoys Second Day At Wimbledon, Stuns With Eye-Catching Yellow Dress

Kate Middleton and Prince William make some time on Sunday to have fun at the tournament together.

Wimbledon 2018 draws to a close on Sunday, and many of the fans that were drawn to the event were there to see if Serena Williams would reclaim her title. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but there were plenty of other women at the tournament that were worth watching. And Wimbledon’s list of best dressed attendees just wouldn’t be complete without the Royals.

One of them that didn’t disappoint was fashionista, and new mother of three, Kate Middleton, who donned an attention-getting bright yellow dress, reports People.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince had made time from their busy schedule to fit in a fun day date at Wimbledon to watch the highly anticipated Gentlemen’s Singles Final. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton are avid tennis players themselves, having a tennis court of their own at home.

William and Kate waved graciously to onlookers as they made their way to their seats, and once they sat down they appeared relaxed and shared a few laughs while they waited for the match between Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic to start.

Details about the yellow standout dress include that it is from designer Dolce & Gabbana, according to OK. The elegant midi dress hugged the Duchess’s figure, while still remaining graceful and tasteful. The outfit additionally featured ruffle sleeves that highlighted Kate Middleton’s lithe arms. The dress retails for a bank-busting £1,352 ($1,788 USD).

Kate Middleton copies Meghan in sunny yellow dress for second day at Wimbledonhttps://t.co/1tEIZ8Qmgs pic.twitter.com/xLcaA53PAv — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 15, 2018

Previously, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle chatted each other up like school girls as they enjoyed their first solo outing together watching the Ladies’ Singles Final Saturday. The Final marked their first-ever solo appearance together as in-laws, and they additionally attended the event without their husbands.

The official reason that William and Harry didn’t attend the event isn’t known, but it provided the wives with an excellent chance to shine.

And shine they did, because their choice of outfits was widely reported by the media. For the Wimbledon event Saturday, according to Yahoo Lifestyle, the Duchess of Cambridge sported a white dress with black polka dots by Jenny Packham. the Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, chose to wear a casual Ralph Lauren number with a bold blue and white-striped top tucked into crisp white pants that flared at the bottom.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton watch Serena Williams compete in Wimbledon final https://t.co/PklJcvpKay pic.twitter.com/OmSkqs82kT — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2018

The Saturday outing showed that the two in-laws appear to have a blossoming friendship happening. The impression the two gave also indicates that the rumored rivalry between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle is most likely bunk, as well.