Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out As Gay To Her Mom At Concert

Styles final show on his tour attended by Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes, and Meghan Trainor delivered a high energy performance and a surprise for a special fan.

Harry Styles performed the final show of “Harry Styles: Live on Tour” at the Los Angeles Forum to a packed house. A number of celebrities were in attendance including his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor and her fiance, and Michael Clifford. Although Styles and Jenner are no longer romantically linked to each other, the pair has by all appearances maintained a strong friendship. While Styles has never outright said his debut solo album was largely inspired by Jenner, fans seem to think it is. Concertgoers reported that Jenner stood up and danced several times during the show and appeared to be having a great time.

Styles performed a dozen songs during the show, including his hit with 1D, “What Makes You Beautiful.” Videos leaked to Twitter and other outlets show a very engaged crowd singing along and dancing throughout the show. Styles has been on tour since September and is now planning to head back to the studio to make some new music. He also took time to deliver what was described by People as a very heartfelt speech, offering thanks and praise to his family, friends, and fans for all of their support and helping him achieve his dream of being an entertainer.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it’s because of every single one of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I’ll see you very soon. It’s been an honor to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you.”

Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner at the Harry Styles Concert in LA#HarryStylesLiveOnTourLA2 #HarryStylesLiveOnTour#ShawnMendesTheAlbum pic.twitter.com/b5PainFDhv — Anette Flores (@anettefloresjen) July 15, 2018

Styles also spent some of his time on stage interacting with his less famous fans, two in particular. He acknowledged a female fan hailing from Rhode Island who managed to make it to several of Styles previous shows on the tour, and another that had a very special request for the crooner. Just Jared reported that a young woman named Grace asked Styles for a little help with coming out of the closet as gay to her mother. She held up a sign for the singer to see that said, “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you.” Like a true gentleman, Styles happily obliged.

@Harry_Styles Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/Kk5FJVYemB — Grace 🙁 (@takehismedicine) July 12, 2018

After exchanging a few words with Grace and learning her mother was at the hotel, Styles shouted out several times “Tina, she’s gay!” He also said he’d put it on a t-shirt. Grace reported that her mother was overjoyed by the news. All things considered, it was a great night for Styles and his fans.