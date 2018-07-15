Bruce Willis Gets Surprise Visit From Ex Demi Moore At Comedy Central Roast

“I look at our marriage like ‘The Sixth Sense.' You were dead the whole time.”

Bruce Willis got quite the surprise at his Comedy Central Roast Saturday night when ex-wife Demi Moore showed up to bring the zings. She didn’t disappoint.

As Page Six reports, Willis was the guest of honor at the most recent “roast” by the network, and the Die Hard actor managed to survive the savagery with his ego intact. But that’s not to say that Roast Master Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the assembled Roasters didn’t try.

But one of the best zings of the night came from unexpected guest Demi Moore. You may remember that Bruce was married to Demi from 1987 to 2000, and their marriage produced three children: daughters Rumer (born August 16, 1988), Scout (born July 20, 1991), and Tallulah (born February 3, 1994). Though they’ve been divorced for almost two decades, the two have remained on generally good terms – and indeed, when Moore was unexpectedly announced as the next Roaster, Bruce applauded just as enthusiastically as the audience.

She didn’t disappoint. She delivered pointed barbs at Willis’ bald head, his age (Bruce is 63, eight years older than Demi), his ridiculous attempt at being a musician. But the best zing of all was this one (spoiler alert for The Sixth Sense coming up).

“I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense. You were dead the whole time.”

For what it’s worth, Bruce’s three kids with Demi, and his current wife, Emma Heming, were all in the audience, roaring with laughter along with Bruce and Demi.

Bruce Willis Roast: 18 of the most brutal jokes https://t.co/KBMfPQoM75 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 15, 2018

Another roaster was Edward Norton, who stars with him in the upcoming film Motherless Brooklyn. Norton wondered aloud how he (Norton) could work tirelessly to play a variety of Academy Award-winning roles, could wind up on the same stage as “a bartender from New Jersey,” who has played the same character for his entire career.

Joined in roasting their pal was Moonlighting co-star Cybill Shepherd, who remains one of Bruce’s oldest friends. Comedians Nikki Glaser and Lil Rel saved most of their jabs for Comedy Central, wondering aloud why they were even invited to a roast of an actor they had no connection to. Dennis Rodman was also there, and he seemed equally unsure as to why.

Dennis Rodman booed at Bruce Willis roast https://t.co/nHA6jaGkPl pic.twitter.com/IK9QjsRP5C — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 15, 2018

Bruce, for his part, handled the zings with aplomb and even poked fun at himself. He also responded to some previous roasters’ sentiments that he should run for president.

“Why be President when I can be Bruce f**king Willis?!”

And true to form, he closed out the night with his most famous line from his most famous movie (Die Hard):