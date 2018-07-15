Hillary Clinton Slams Kavanaugh, Claims Trump Wants To Take Country Back To The 1850s

Clinton spoke in advance of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in favor of teachers unions

According to Fox News Insider, Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke in front of thousands at a teachers union conference in Pittsburgh on Friday, and touched on subjects close to many teachers’ hearts.

Clinton, also a former first lady and New York senator, was Friday’s keynote speaker. She received the Women’s Rights Award before addressing the crowd at 11:30 a.m., according to KDKA Pittsburgh, a CBS local affiliate.

In regard to Trump Administration immigration policies and the separation of migrant families at the border, Clinton stated it went beyond politics, and is “disgraceful, inhumane and indecent.”

The topic then turned to teacher’s unions, and recent Supreme Court ruling that weakened them. Randi Weingarten, the president of the AFT, took the podium briefly, saying,

“After that Janus case, which attempted to take our voice away, what you’re seeing is members are sticking with the union even more because they don’t want anybody else taking their voice away… Go to the polls in November to make sure we turn around cruelty and bring back decency, which is what America is about.”

Clinton mentioned Trump appointee to the Supreme Court, Andrew Kavanaugh, expressing dismay at the choice during her word about the nomination of the latest Conservative judge to the bench:

“This nomination holds out the threat of devastating consequences for workers’ rights, civil rights, LGBT rights, women’s rights, including those to make our own health decisions. It is a blatant attempt by this administration to shift the balance of the Court for decades and to reverse decades of progress. You know, I used to worry that they wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950s, now I worry they want to turn it back to the 1850s…”

She also urged people to take to the polls in November, ending with the comment: “The alternative is too grim to think about.”

Other speakers on the docket include Elizabeth Warren, who started her own career as a special education teacher in an elementary school. Warren spoke on Saturday about millions of teachers in the U.S. who, in her words, are “getting crushed” by low wages, cuts to school funding, and other education policies. According to Education Week, Warren also brought up unions and the Janus case, and strongly emphasized her belief that unions are vital to teachers:

“Union members are strong—they speak out, they don’t sit down and shut up. Or, to say it another way, nevertheless, we persist.”

The crowd, many of whom carried signs that said “Educators for Elizabeth Warren,” gave Warren a standing ovation.

Neither Warren nor Clinton are expected to run for President in 2020.