Meghan Markle Brought To Tears Over Serena Williams’ Wimbledon Speech

Following her crushing defeat at the hands of Angelique Kerber, Williams' made an impassioned speech for moms everywhere.

Serena Williams’ comeback was almost too good to be true, and unfortunately, her underdog story fell a bit short as she was defeated in the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon yesterday according to ELLE. Losing in straight sets of 6-3, 6-3 to the dominant player in Angelique Kerber – a woman who walked away yesterday with her first career Wimbledon win as reported by the Inquisitr – Serena Williams was extremely gracious in defeat and took the time to make a very passionate speech, holding back tears as she described her challenges and her motivations for having come back to the court with such aggression.

She was not the only one crying, damp eyes being a commonplace scene in the stands. The newly minted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was seen in the audience fighting back her own tears at the emotional performance, the gravity of the championship performances, and the heartfelt words coming from the mouth of one of professional tennis’ premiere women.

Williams’ was obviously upset as she spoke to the result.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far… It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

Harper’s Bazaar reports that during the post-match interview with Williams, her words and presence capturing the attention of all present, the camera cut away to show Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton standing together in the royal box, the Duchess of Sussex rubbing tears away from her eyes.

"I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today" Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up's interview given by a true champion.@SerenaWilliams ???? #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jjtw3cWyEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

Serena Williams has had a story-book comeback since facing a difficult birth of her youngest daughter, Olympia. Sports Illustrated reports that she nearly died while delivering her newborn this September past, requiring an emergency C-section procedure followed by findings of blood clots in the lungs. The blood clots caused coughing which ruptured her cesarean section wound, and when doctors went forward with an attempt to fix this situation, they discovered a further hematoma in her abdomen. Lastly, medical staff were forced to insert a filter in a vein to prevent any future occurrences of blood clots in her lungs.

The ordeal obviously weighed heavily on the tennis legend as she fought to claim another Wimbledon championship, ultimately falling short. Yet, Williams’ showed an immense degree of maturity and good sportsmanship as she complimented her opponent, thanked her fans and supporters, and laid the truth down without reservation in front of a packed building and an audience of millions watching around the world.

Williams made an unfortunate number of unforced errors – 24 in total – during the short match, which lasted a little over an hour.

Clive Mason / Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Serena Williams’ shared an intimate moment with tennis fans of all ages yesterday, a moment that will surely be enshrined in the sport’s history for years to come.