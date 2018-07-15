WWE News: Dana Warrior Reveals She Was Visited By The Spirit Of Her Late Husband – The Ultimate Warrior

Even though he has been gone almost five years, the spirit of the Warrior lives on with his family.

Shortly after WrestleMania XXX in 2014, the iconic wrestler known as the Ultimate Warrior tragically passed away and brought an end to a short-lived reunion with WWE. It was hard to believe that he had just been inducted into the Hall of Fame and gave a speech at Monday Night Raw, but now, he has been gone almost five years. Even though that much time has passed, his spirit lives on and his widow, Dana Warrior, even claims to have been visited by him.

On April 8, 2014, the Ultimate Warrior died of a heart attack caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and it shocked the wrestling world. Over the previous weekend, he had become a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and appeared at WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans to amazing ovations.

His speech on Monday Night Raw was his last-ever public appearance before his death, and it’s a moment that wrestling fans will remember forever. Warrior’s family will always remember him for many other reasons as well, and his widow keeps his spirit alive even more, and that is proven by the fact that he has visited her.

Dana Warrior spoke on her most recent episode of the Total Warriors podcast about a number of topics, but no one could have imagined the shocking info she revealed.

During the podcast, Dana Warrior spoke about the family household becoming different after her husband’s passing in 2014, but that he isn’t ever far away. That was when she told everyone that the spirit of the Ultimate Warrior actually visited her in a scene that seems like it was straight out of a movie.

“It seemed like darker energies came. There were just smells and rattling and really really scary stuff. This one night in particular it was in the middle of the night….and you started hearing these banging noises. I can’t even describe it: knocking and banging, like whirring past you. I can’t even describe them because I’ve never heard them before. It sounded like furniture flying and crashing into one another and the girls were wide awake. I was wide awake. There was this unspoken knowledge that you didn’t move and didn’t speak and you could feel Warrior. You could feel and you could smell him. You could smell him in the house and he was fighting and he was battling and it went on and on and on. When I woke up in the morning I expected to see my whole hallway in shambles and there was not a thing out of place; but, a sense of his triumph. I knew in that moment that whatever had been there bad, he had battled like he never battled before; but, he was not gonna let anything bad touch his girls. I bet you that is his greatest victory from parts unknown.”

Even if you didn’t know him personally, anyone who was a fan of the Ultimate Warrior can imagine something like this to be accurate. Whenever he was in the ring or even doing a backstage promo in WWF/WWE, he would have tons of energy and move things around and shake the ropes, but keeping everything in perfect order.

WWE

Many who listened to the final speech of the Ultimate Warrior on Monday Night Raw were shocked to hear of his death as he almost predicted it. No-one could have known what was coming, but the superstar who was so in tune with the spirits seemed to have an idea of what was on the way.

Dana Warrior continues to keep the spirit of her husband alive in the wrestling world and so many other aspects of life. Hearing that she had been visited by the spirit of the Ultimate Warrior is something that shouldn’t shock old-school wrestling fans who watched the superstar during his days in the WWF/WWE.