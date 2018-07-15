Disbled Woman Killed When Her Wheelchair Became Stuck On Railroad Track In Path Of Speeding Train

The woman's motorized wheelchair ran out of batteries as she was trying to cross the railroad.

A disabled woman died when her wheelchair became stuck on a railroad crossing and she was struck by an oncoming train, prompting local officials to investigate the safety of the crossing.

The incident took place in North Carolina this week when 40-year-old Kristy L. Pilkington was crossing a train track on her motorized wheelchair. As the Daily Mail reported, the woman’s wheelchair either ran out of batteries or the wheels somehow became stuck on the track while she was trying to cross in the early morning hours on Friday. She was struck by an oncoming CSX freight train, which sent her close to 100 feet in the air. Her body was found on a nearby road, and the woman was declared dead.

“After gathering statements from the train conductor and engineer, we were able to conclude that the victim attempted to cross the railroad tracks at the crossing located on First Street at Railroad Street and Corbett Avenue,” Kenly police Detective. R. Biggs wrote in the release. “The victim was unable to travel across completely due to the wheels on the chair becoming lodged in the tracks or battery failure.”

Authorities said the woman had been paralyzed from an accident several years ago. The train, which was headed to Richmond, was stopped for three hours while police investigated. The death has led to calls for authorities to investigate the safety of the crossing and whether the disabled woman’s death should have been prevented.

Pilkington’s death comes close to three months after a disabled man was killed when he was trying to cross a railroad track near Atlanta. The man, identified as 40-year-old Michael Butler Jr., was struck by a southbound CSX freight train.

The man’s death led to an investigation both by police and company officials, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“CSX and Norfolk Southern personnel responded to the scene and are cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department, who are investigating the incident,” CSX said in a statement.

“CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and we extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted by this tragic event,” the company added.

Butler was not killed at a public crossing, the report noted.

Police said they are investigating the death of the disabled woman struck by a train in Virginia. It was not clear if any charges would result from her death, as police indicated that it appeared to just be a tragic accident.