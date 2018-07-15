Watch Toronto Blue Jays Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

On the final day of MLB action before the All-Star break, the Sox can add to their record for most wins at the break, while the Jays just hope to get their season back on track.

The team with the best record in baseball, the Boston Red Sox, can add to their Major League Baseball record for wins before an All-Star break, as MLB.com notes, with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays — a team simply hoping to get their 2018 season back on track by finishing the first half on a positive note — in a game that will live stream for free from historic Fenway Park on the final day of MLB action before Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic.

The Red Sox notched their record 66th pre-All-Star win on Thursday, but the next day, as Sports Illustrated reported, Toronto launched a 14-hit, 13-run attack against six Boston pitchers, blasting Boston starter Rick Porcello off the mound after just two innings — Porcello’s shortest outing of the season — to put an unceremonious halt to the Red Sox season-high 10-game winning streak.

But on Saturday, the Red Sox got a 10th-inning, walk-off grand slam from Xander Bogaerts to win their 16th game in their last 20 played, per Baseball Reference data. On Sunday, the pitching matchup favors another offensive slugfest, as Toronto sends 2-6, fifth-year righty Marcus Stroman to the hill in the midst of his worst season in the big leagues with a 5.60 ERA (per BR stats), against Red Sox 27-year lefty Brian Johnson making his first start off the disabled list.

Righty Marcus Stroman will take the mound Sunday for the Blue Jays. Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball clash from 37,700-seat Fenway Park, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 10:05 a.m. Pacific Time.

Johnson went on the DL last week with inflammation in his left hip, according to CBS Sports, but needed only the minimum 10 days to bounce back, taking the start as the Red Sox continue to wait on veteran lefty Drew Pomeranz to return from a biceps strain.

Boston over the first 97 games — which actually puts them 16 games past the season’s halfway mark, despite the first “half” officially ending Sunday — has run over opponents with the most potent offense in MLB (per BR) sending 5.41 runs across the plate per game, on average. That’s almost a full run better than Toronto’s 4.48.

The Red Sox also boast three of the top 10 OPS — that is, on-base percentage plus slugging percentage — leaders in the American League with rightfielder Mookie Betts leading the way at 1.148, and MLB home run co-leader (29) J.D. Martinez coming in third so far at 1.040. Leftfielder Andrew Benintendi holds the 10th spot at.897, though Benintendi is not on the Red Sox active roster for Sunday’s game after being placed on the bereavement list Thursday.

Red Sox lefty Brian Johnson comes off the disabled list to start Sunday for Boston. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

To watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox first-half finale game live stream for free, use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV at this link, where the online streaming subscription service of Major League Baseball is offering the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox matchup as its “Free Game of the Day.” That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Sunday afternoon Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.