Swaggy C Reveals Who Has The Least Swag In the ‘Big Brother’ House And Who Has No Shot At Winning The Game

The evicted 'BB20' houseguest has some definite opinions on who's playing the game.

Swaggy C may be out of the Big Brother game, but he’s not done talking about his short stay in the CBS summertime house. The backdoored Big Brother 20 houseguest, whose real name is Chris Williams, told The Hollywood Reporter that viewers didn’t get to see the real Chris. He also said that Swaggy C is not just a character created for the Big Brother game.

The reality star, who entered the Big Brother house with a supply of self-titled shirts bearing his Swaggy C pseudonym, has some definite opinions on his former housemates—most notably last week’s HOH Kaitlyn Herman and puppet master Tyler Crispen—and who he thinks has the least amount of swag.

“Brett and Winston can’t dress to save their life! ” Swaggy said of Big Brother’s Bros. “Kaycee should just stay in her unitard because she can’t dress either. Angela has no personality.”

Swaggy C also weighed in on Scottie Salton, who voted him out of the Big Brother house while wearing one of his signature Swaggy C shirts. And surprisingly, Swaggy seems forgiving towards his former housemate.

“He did it to save his own butt,” Swaggy said of Scottie. “He’s playing a smart game, but it’s crazy that he wore my shirt and did me the way he did. He’s probably now going to put up two floaters so he can remain in the middle.”

Monty Brinton / CBS

The ousted Big Brother houseguest admitted he really doesn’t like any of the people who played in the other side of the house, but he threw a bone to Rachel Swindler, saying he thinks people underestimate her. In fact, when it comes to winning the Big Brother game, Swaggy predicts it could be Scottie or even Rachel, but he’s sure that his biggest betrayers won’t be seeing the $500,000 Big Brother grand prize.

“Tyler and Kaitlyn have no shot at all,” Swaggy said.

In an interview with Parade, Swaggy C talked about Tyler’s betrayal, in particular.

“Tyler looked at me and swore to me,” the BB20 star said. “Both of our dads died in the same way on the same year, and we were born three hours apart. [But then] I find out he’s plotting against me. I don’t respect that at all. That completely went way past the game.’

As for Kaitlyn, the HOH who turned on him and plotted the backdoor plan under Tyler’s direction, Swaggy C said he’s not happy with her or her lame gameplay.

“Don’t like her either,” the ex Big Brother player said. “She’s easily persuaded, and she doesn’t make her own decisions. I don’t plan on having a relationship with her after this [season] is over. I don’t relate to her at all. …I don’t plan on talking to her or Tyler.”

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.