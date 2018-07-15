Kris Jenner Says Kylie Had Clear Plan For Her Billionaire Beauty Business At Age 17

There's no doubt in the momager's mind that Kylie is 'self-made.'

Kris Jenner has revealed that her daughter Kylie hatched a plan to launch her makeup empire when she was just 17 years old, and then moved full speed ahead to make sure it happened under her own terms. In a new interview with TMZ‘s Harvey Levin, Jenner reflected on her daughter’s lip kit launch back in 2015 when she was still a teen.

“She had a plan for Kylie Cosmetics when she was 17,” Jenner revealed to TMZ. “[She said] ‘Mom I want you to sit down, I finally figured out what I want to do for the rest of my life…It’s gonna be makeup, it’s gonna be a lip kit and this is what I want to do.”

Jenner went on to explain that her ambitious teen daughter “had meetings” and “knew exactly what she wanted and executed it.”

“And I think it was 10 minutes later her product was sold out,” Jenner said.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup empire was launched on November 30, 2015, with the lip kit collection that included the colors “Candy K,” “Dolce K,” and “True Brown K.”

Kylie Jenner is now set to become the youngest self-made American billionaire of all time, and while there is controversy brewing over the makeup mogul’s “self-made” status, Kris Jenner’s retelling of her daughter’s business plan makes it clear it was all her idea just three years ago.

According to Forbes, in addition to her multi-million dollar beauty biz (which the money site estimates is valued at $800 million), Kylie Jenner rakes in millions from TV appearances and endorsements for Puma shoes and PacSun clothing. Another year of growth will make Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire in U.S. history.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup empire consists of just seven full-time and five part-time employees, with manufacturing of her products outsourced to a private-label producer Seed Beauty in California and sales and fulfillment outsourced to the online outlet Shopify. Kris Jenner handles finance and PR for Kylie Cosmetics in exchange for her usual 10 percent management cut. Kylie Jenner pumps up sale through her insane social media following. The 20-year-old mom has 110 million followers on Instagram and millions more on Snapchat, and they all get a first look at her new products.

“I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own,” Kylie told Forbes of her business venture. “Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eye shadow. I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident.”

At age 17 she trademarked the phrase “Kylie Lip Kits… for the perfect pout,” and the rest is history.

As for the future, Kylie Jenner says she plans to work on Kylie Cosmetics “forever,” and will possibly pass the business down to her daughter someday.

“Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi, if she’s into it,” Jenner said.