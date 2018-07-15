Anna Duggar Shares Her Kid’s Accomplishments, Comments Are Surprisingly Positive

Josh and Anna Duggar have five kids now and could have a few more down the road.

Anna Duggar had been pretty quiet on social media for a while, but it looks like she is back posting about her family, specifically her kids. She took to her Instagram account just recently to share a short video clip and a photo of two of her five kids. She is obviously a proud mom.

The former reality star first shared a video of two-year-old Meredith that will melt any Duggar fan’s heart. The little tot is seen singing a kid’s song and she is quite good for her age. She doesn’t seem to be shy in front of a camera as she is sitting outside with her blond hair blowing in the wind. She even bops a little bit to her own singing voice.

Anna commented that her daughter won’t be two much longer, so she is treasuring the moments like this one. Meredith has a birthday coming up this week on July 19. She will be three, but she is not the youngest in the family anymore. Her little baby brother, Mason, will turn one in September.

Duggar fans came out in droves to comment on how previous this video is. Comments such as “She is adorable! And hearing her sing made me smile ear to ear. So precious” dominated the conversation on the Instagram page. Many people mentioned just how much she looks like her aunt Jordyn.

Meredith’s older sister, Mackynzie, had more grown up things to do. Her mother revealed that she, along with her aunt Jordyn and cousin Emily, completed a sewing camp where she fine-tuned her clothes-making skills. The eight-year-old showed off her certificate of completion and also the dress that she had made with her own hands. Anna Duggar has helped make bridesmaids dresses in the past and it looks like the oldest of her five children is taking after her.

It is also noted that the comments on these two posts have been very positive and encouraging. Most people complimented these two girls on their talents and cuteness. That could be considered quite surprising as there is usually some type of argument or disagreement in the comment section whenever a Duggar family member posts on social media.

However, it was a different story when earlier this month Anna had sent out a few photos of two of her sons, Michael and Marcus, who had just celebrated their birthdays. Those were quite innocent, but then the mom-of-five also shared a snapshot of her and Josh Duggar together as they just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. Calling the last 10 years a ‘wonderful adventure’ brought on the back-and-forth comments on Josh’s past molestation scandal and the state of her marriage.

Although Anna and Josh Duggar will not appear on the new season of Counting On, look for more updates, photos, and videos on social media to follow.