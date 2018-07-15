Keanu Reeves On Third ‘Bill & Ted’ Movie: ‘It Still Has Its Challenges’

The ‘Siberia’ star’s update on the status of a much-wanted film may not be what fans want to hear.

Keanu Reeves has been working in showbiz since the mid-1980s, appearing in many Hollywood blockbusters that are considered some of the best movies of all-time like Point Break, Speed, The Matrix, and John Wick.

However, there is one particular film franchise he starred in, that has a huge cult following, that he is always asked about: Bill & Ted.

As Ted “Theodore” Logan, he was one half of the iconic duo along with Alex Winter, as Bill S. Preston Esq.

They played two San Dimas, California, dimwits who just want to rock out with their band, Wyld Stallyns, but somehow wind up becoming time-traveling adventurers.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, which came out in 1989, and its 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, have a special place in the hearts of many Reeves worshippers, music lovers, and sci-fi comedy fanatics.

So, of course, people have been clamoring for a third flick in the franchise for the last 27 years.

Fans got the excellent news they’ve been waiting for in May when, at the Cannes Film Festival, it was announced that a new movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, was being written by creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, and that Dean Parisot signed on to direct it, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

The proposed plot for the film has the now middle-aged Bill and Ted still trying to write the world’s greatest song. If they don’t, the “very fabric of space and time will forever unravel,” Yahoo! reported.

They once again journey into the past, this time with help from “their daughters, a raft of historical figures, and some musical legends.”

Has any progress been made since this announcement?

“I don’t know if it’s a reality,” Reeves said in a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published on Friday, July 13.

“We’ve been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has its challenges.”

The 53-year-old revealed that “business stuff” is standing in the way and not anything on the creative side.

I said I’m sorry I’m just not comfortable posing doing air guitar. Or standing in front of a phone booth. And certainly I’m not jumping in the air. 20 minutes later: pic.twitter.com/Tahl7mUmAE — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) April 4, 2018

“I really love the characters, and I think we have a good story to tell,” he said.

Reeves admitted that he hasn’t yet figured out how he would portray an older version of Ted, though.

“There’d be a lot about him that would be the same, I’m sure — his kind of optimistic naïveté in the face of darkness will still be there,” he speculates.

While the status of a new Bill & Ted film is still up in the air, Reeves has several movies in the pipeline to keep his fans appeased.

This past Friday, the romantic crime thriller Siberia opened up in theaters, and later this summer, on Aug. 31, filmgoers will see Reeves reunited onscreen with Winona Ryder, his co-star in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula and 2006’s A Scanner Darkly, in the romantic comedy Destination Wedding.

And, next year, the much-anticipated third flick in the John Wick series will come out. Titled John Wick 3: Parabellum, the film has the ex-hitman facing a sexy assassin named Sofia who is played by Halle Berry. It will hit movie screens on May 17, 2019.