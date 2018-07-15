‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Caught! Xander Finds His Ex , Zoe, Stalking Him [Video]

New B&B spoilers shows Zoe trying to make light of her stalker ways.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 16 promise that the week will start with a bang when Xander (Adain Bradley) finds out that his ex-girlfriend Zoe (Kiara Barnes) was hiding behind the clothes rack while he was kissing his new love interest, Emma (Nia Sioux). The new Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Xander dealing with Zoe and her stalker ways, and why she followed him from England in the first place.

Soap Central notes that on Friday’s episode Zoe had snuck into the Forrester Creations building when she saw a man wheeling in a rack of clothes. She quickly hid on the other side of it and kept walking at the same pace as the rack moved. She then spied on Xander and Emma kissing while angrily whispering for Emma to “Get your hands off him!”

From a conversation with her cat, Harry, B&B viewers deduced that she had followed him to LA because she knew that his uncle Julius (Obba Babatundé) lived there. She congratulated herself for making the move and worming herself into Wyatt’s life. She had known that Wyatt’s mother, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and his two ex-wives, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), worked at Forrester Creations where Xander would likely be working. It was also revealed that she had sent the threatening messages from Sally’s (Courtney Hope) laptop and was working on a plot to split Xander and Emma.

We’ve got a furry new addition to the #BoldandBeautiful cast! ???? pic.twitter.com/DsUSFlaPTZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 12, 2018

Xander will soon realize that his ex-girlfriend had crossed the Atlantic Ocean to stalk him. In a previous conversation with his uncle and Maya (Karla Mosley), he told them that he needed to keep a low profile and hide his true identity because Zoe had been obsessive. In the spoiler video, Xander looks very calm.

“Why you here Zoe?” “To see you, of course.”

She looks delighted to see him and to be speaking to him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 16, indicate that she thinks it’s the most natural thing in the world to make transatlantic flights following the man who dumped you. But it seems as if Xander won’t let her off the hook that easily.

“How am I supposed to apologize if you won’t even let me talk to you?”

Armed with a secret agenda, Zoe manipulates the situation to make Emma’s acquaintance. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zQeQjjkKZm #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/izv0E1JWLJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 11, 2018

It seems that before he left the UK, Xander wouldn’t even talk to her. B&B fans also know that he was even upset that Emma had tagged him in a social media post. He wanted to be off the grid so that she could not trace him. However, Xander will need to face his past if he ever wants to move onto his future. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.