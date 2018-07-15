Twitter Isn’t Buying Trump Claim That Russia Investigation Is A ‘Witch Hunt,’ Neither Are The American People

Many are expressing serious ethics concerns as congress reportedly moves to impeach the Deputy Attorney General.

Earlier today, Twitter was alive and in full opposition of Republican plans to move forward on the impeachment of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Nearly 15,000 tweets went out blasting the congressional move. Reported by NBC4i, sources have confirmed that House representatives had impeachment proceedings ready to go in response to indictments resulting from Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump campaign officials coordinating with Russia to meddle in the 2016 General Election.

According to Twitter, since the announcement, some 14.900 tweets went out blasting the decision. Congress’ apparent willingness to interfere with an investigation of such magnitude raises serious ethical concerns, particularly when partisan politics play such a vital role. 2016 Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin was notably vocal. McMullan was a Republican prior to 2016.

Earlier this week, Deputy AG Rosenstein briefed President Trump on today's indictments of Russian intel officers involved in US election hacking. Today, Trump called the investigation a witch hunt and said it's damaging our relationship with Russia. Whose interests does he serve? — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) July 13, 2018

Donald Trump was going on a Twitter rampage of his own around the time of the indictments, expressing his dissatisfaction with media coverage of the Russia investigation as well as the handling, and moreover, the general existence of investigations into Russian election meddling.

“These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years. Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why. Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual!”

Trump has previously called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt,” something most people don’t actually agree with, according to recent CNN reports.

In fact, only 29 percent of U.S. citizens feel Donald Trump is handling the Russia investigation, meaning even many of Trump’s own supporters aren’t happy with the president’s behavior, at least in regards to that investigation. According to Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight, only about 42 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job as president, the lowest approval rating in 40 years, for this point in a presidency.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: Images of people who have plead guilty in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation are displayed. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

If Trump is at 42 percent approval, but only 29 percent are happy with how he’s handling the investigation, this would suggest significant dissent among Trump supporters on this particular issue.

Twitter is a major component of Trump’s presidency and his primary tool of communication with the American people. Trump has gone as far as making vague threats of nuclear war against other countries on his personal Twitter account.