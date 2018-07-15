Meghan Markle’s Dad Says She Is ‘Terrified’ And ‘Hiding Behind Smile Of Pain’ As She Struggles With New Role

“I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile."

Meghan Markle’s dad is worried that his daughter is struggling to cope with the rigors of royal life.

Thomas Markle, who shares a visibly strenuous relationship with not only his daughter but also with the royal family — especially after the events that transpired during the run-in to the royal wedding — says that Meghan appears “terrified” with the expectations she is now carrying as the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday (via News.com.au), the 73-year-old claimed that his daughter seems to be struggling to cope, transforming from a top Hollywood actress to performing the “prim” duties for the British royal household.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” he said before going on to assert that he doesn’t think Meghan’s smiles in her latest pictures are staged, but hides a pain she cannot express.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

He went on to speculate that although Meghan’s body language and smiles may only be appearing “pained” because of her having a “bad couple of days,” he nonetheless insisted that his instinct tells him that she’s having a “high price to pay to be married to that family.”

While Meghan Markle’s fashion sense during her public appearances has largely been praised by both fans and designers, Thomas Markle blasted her choice of clothes as well, saying it looked straight “out of an old movie.”

“Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?”

Royal protocol often dictates what members of the family can wear during public engagements, with Meghan having been criticized in some quarters for donning a sleeveless dress at Trooping the Color event in early June.

But despite Thomas’ protestations, Meghan has appeared to gel in well in her new role.

Markle Sr. has also been slammed for using Meghan’s marriage to make money (he staged photographs for the paparazzi before the wedding), but he claimed that earning money has never been his sole intention. He said the royal family’s decision to shun him for taking the photographs is simply an expression of its “outdated” beliefs.

“Anyone who makes a profit off the royal family becomes shunned,” he said. “But I could have made well over $100,000 by just doing a talk show.”

Thomas Markle Sr. finally claimed that he has already apologized to the Queen for the photography incident, adding that he is no different from other fathers and only wants his daughter to lead a happy life.

“I have already apologised to the royal family. I honestly think that if the Queen took the time to think that she would not see me because I did some stupid photographs, that is ridiculous,” Markle Sr. said. “I have had a fairly successful life. I’m fairly outspoken about certain things but I’m no different to any other father.”