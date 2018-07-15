Sci-Fi Lovers Have A ‘Positive Outlook’ On Turning The Brain Digital

How do people really feel about brain upload?

If you remember the 2014 sci-fi movie Transcendence starring Johnny Depp, then you have some idea of what it would mean to upload a human mind into a supercomputer and live forever as a digital form of consciousness.

While things didn’t end so well for Depp’s character, Dr. Will Caster, this concept has long moved from sci-fi literature and films into the world of science.

The digitization of the brain has recently received a lot of attention and funding in research groups, with private companies already making the first breakthroughs in developing technologies to upload the brain into a machine.

Known as “mind upload,” this process aims to transfer the human mind into another medium outside of the physical body by scanning the brain to make a functional cell-specific copy of it on a computer, explains the University of Helsinky in Finland.

The first steps toward advancing this technology have already been achieved. Last December, Science Alert reported that scientists have managed to model the nervous system of the roundworm (Caenorhabditis elegans) within a Lego robot that can move independently and avoid obstacles.

The video below explains some of the details of the experiment, which has the end-goal of completely replicating the living roundworm as a virtual organism.

Another amazing success that is paving the way for mind upload has seen researchers replicate a piece of the rat brain in digital form. Detailed in 2015 in the journal Nature, this decade-long project triumphed in creating a functional digital copy of a segment of the somatosensory cortex — a part of the brain located in the parietal lobe and which is essential to how the body senses, such as pressure, touch, and pain, are processed.

In view of these advances, it’s fair to assume that mind upload could one day be open for discussion as a real possibility regarding the future of humankind.

How Regular Folks Feel About Mind Upload

This prospect begs a series of philosophical and ethical questions — which is why Moralities of Intelligent Machines (MOIM), a research group from the Finnish university, has set out to investigate how ordinary people actually feel about brain digitization and whether they approve of this technology or are more inclined to condemn it.

“Mind upload is a technology rife with unsolved philosophical questions,” says MOIM researcher Michael Laakasuo, from the university’s departments of Digital Humanities and Cognitive Science.

“For example, is the potential for conscious experiences transmitted when the brain is copied? Does the digital brain have the ability to feel pain, and is switching off the emulated brain comparable to homicide? And what might potentially everlasting life be like on a digital platform?”

To find out the public’s opinion on whether they would be willing to upload their mind into a machine, Laakasuo conducted a series of four surveys on a total of 952 respondents.

The conclusions, presented in a study published this week in the journal Palgrave Communications, revealed that sci-fi lovers have “a more positive outlook on the mind upload technology overall,” while people who are traditionally religious tend to oppose brain digitization, notes the university.

“In the first sub-project, where data was collected in the United States, it was found that men are more approving of the technology than women. But standardizing for interest in science fiction evened out such differences,” explains Laakasuo, who led the research.

While the fact that people with hobbies in the sci-fi area and who regularly consume sci-fi literature are more open-minded about mind upload is not necessarily a revelation, the surprise came from another cohort.

“The results showed that people who value purity norms and have higher sexual disgust sensitivity are more inclined to condemn mind upload,” the authors wrote in their paper.

The reason why the team found this result unexpected is because sexuality is completely irrelevant to the mind upload technology. This is because, in this scenario, the digitized human brain would reproduce by division, much like an amoeba — thereby rendering procreation “obsolete,” argues the university.

“However, the inability to biologically procreate with a person who has digitized his or her brain may make the findings seem reasonable. In other words, technology is posing a fundamental challenge to our understanding of human nature,” says Laakasuo.

The study also uncovered that people generally disapprove of the technology regardless of the medium used for the mind upload — whether it’s a chimpanzee, a computer, an artificial brain, or an android.

However, people who are troubled by the idea of their own mortality and those who feel strongly against suicide tend to have a positive attitude toward the notion of living forever as a digitized brain.