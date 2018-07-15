Microsoft Surface Phone: Rumored Foldable Device Might Not Be Launched In 2018 After All

'Thurrott.com's' Brad Sams wrote that the foldable phone project is, at the moment, "dead," but might be revived late in 2019, per his sources.

The rumored Microsoft Surface Phone, which, per previous reports, could distinguish itself by being a dual-screen, foldable phone/mini-tablet hybrid, might not be ready for release in 2018 if it is ready for release at all.

According to a new report from Thurrott.com writer Brad Sams, the “bi-fold piece of hardware” supposedly known behind the scenes by the codename Andromeda is currently “dead,” several months after rumors suggested that the phone would be shipping sometime in late 2018. Sams wrote that Microsoft put its Surface Phone plans “on ice” about two weeks ago, which lined up with a report published earlier this month by another noted Microsoft insider, ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley.

Previously, Foley wrote that Microsoft executives thought the Andromeda operating system bits were not up to snuff in terms of scheduling and quality, and would not make it to the upcoming Windows 10 feature release codenamed Redstone 5, or RS5. Sams noted that this assessment is correct, but there is “more to the story” than the Andromeda OS reportedly not passing muster and Microsoft’s Surface Phone launch plans for this year possibly falling through.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, Sams wrote that Microsoft is planning to give Andromeda’s software and hardware an “overhaul,” making sure that both the OS and the device itself are both up to speed before the tech giant releases anything.

“At this time, the software and hardware do not create a compelling solution that would move the needle for Microsoft and more importantly the Surface brand which is why when it came to the ‘go, no go’ decision earlier this year, it was not given the green light.”

After two years, Surface Phone apparently "going back into the lab" – https://t.co/xIpKZSjZwx pic.twitter.com/Gd84aWIcWa — MSPoweruser (@mspoweruser) July 13, 2018

As Microsoft might have no choice but to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip if it releases the foldable Surface Phone later this fall, there’s a chance that the company will instead be waiting until next year before releasing the device, with the most likely release window being the later part of 2019. As noted by Sams, the only thing certain at the moment is that both the Surface Phone/Andromeda device and the OS of the same codename won’t be released “anytime soon,” as Microsoft continues making tweaks to both hardware and software until it finds the “right formula.”

On the other hand, Sams also stressed that the stakes are especially high for Microsoft, which is why the company is reportedly willing to debut the rumored Surface hardware only if it is a “guaranteed success.” Due to the Surface product line being a “premium” one, a disastrous Microsoft Surface Phone launch could have negative ramifications for the broader Surface brand and possibly affect sales of other devices under the brand that are currently selling well, such as the company’s Surface Pro line.