Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Goes Shirtless, Daughter Has Hilarious Reaction

Dwayne’s 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine had the cutest reaction when her father took her for a swim.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went shirtless in a picture on Instagram. While fans and followers of Johnson can’t deny the fact that the actor looks incredible going for a dip in the pool without a shirt, it isn’t the fact that he was shirtless that has people buzzing.

According to the caption of his photo, Johnson was recharging his batteries and enjoying a little time back home with all his girls. The 46-year-old actor revealed he was taking a dip in the pool while giving his two-year-old daughter, Jasmine, some swimming lessons.

Little Jasmine managed to keep her daddy on his toes by pointing out that she really liked his “brown boobies” after he took his shirt off. While Dwayne was sure to thank his young daughter for complementing him, he also admitted to making an effort to try to explain that he had “pecs not boobies.”

Dwayne ended the caption of the photo with the hashtag, “#MrBrownBoobs.” In the comments, The Rock’s followers really seemed to like the hashtag warning him the nickname may just stick with him for a while. For the most part, however, his Instagram followers couldn’t help but gush over how adorable it was to see Johnson giving his young daughter swimming lessons.

Young Jasmine appeared to be beaming with joy in the photo as she was clearly enjoying spending time in the water with her papa.

As Entertainment Weekly reminds us, it makes sense that Dwayne would want – and possibly need – to return home to unwind and recharge his batteries after the Fast & Furious family feud with co-star Tyrese Gibson.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Tyrese Gibson still haven’t spoken after their Fast And Furious fallout.The two actors had a very public feud last year when Tyrese slammed Dwayne&rs… https://t.co/zceyKMPLuH pic.twitter.com/jSwLz01xw7 — The Windsor Star (@TheWindsorStar) July 14, 2018

From Johnson perspective the feud may very well be over as, according to Entertainment Weekly, Dwayne does not feel the need to speak to Gibson even though he is disappointed by how things played out.

“That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I had been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was pretty one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media. Apparently, he was going through some stuff, too, in his personal life. But, no, we haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would and, to me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

Fortunately for those who enjoy watching Dwayne in the Fast & Furious franchise, this feud does not mean the end of the Fast & Furious universe.

Johnson is currently gearing up to work on the Fast & Furious spin-off with Jason Statham. Expectations run high for the spin-off as it is being directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch.