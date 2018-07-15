Watch France Vs. Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Only two teams, France and Croatia, remain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and after Sunday's match, either France will claim its second World Cup title, or Croatia will bring home its first.

The man who captained France to its first and only World Cup championship in 1998, Didier Deschamps, now has a chance to win another World Cup for his country, Sky Sports notes, this time as his national team’s head coach. But a surprising side from a country of four million people — only about six percent of France’s size — stands in the way as Croatia will attempt to claim its first World Cup, as the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final match will live stream from Moscow on Sunday.

The two nations have met in a World Cup once before, in what was — before 2018 — the best World Cup campaign for either team. In that game, as the 11v11 database records, France won a hard-fought semifinal battle, with current manager Deschamps wearing the captain’s armband, defeating Croatia 2-1. France then went on to win the World Cup in a tournament where they played host, dominating Brazil 3-0. Croatia claimed third place with a 2-1 topping of the Netherlands.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the France vs. Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup Final,see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the momentous match that’ll give either Croatia a first World Cup title, or France a second, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, July 15.

In Croatia and France, that start tim will be 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time, and in the United Kingdom, the World Cup Final kicks off at 4 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the France vs. Croatia live stream at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 8 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 8:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic of Croatia scored the goal against England that elevated Croatia to its first World Cup Final. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

The 2018 World Cup Final will mark the sixth-ever meeting between France and Croatia — but Croatia have never won a match in the series, according to 11v11, with three losses and two draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the 2004 European Championships group stage.

France come into this match as considerable favorites, not only on overall quality, but on the fact that Croatia have needed the full 120 minutes including extra time to get through each of their three knockout stage matches, to reach the final — coming from behind in all three matches, according to the BBC. Their luck and their legs may be running out as they face a France team that has fallen behind for a total of nine minutes and 12 seconds, across all six matches they have played in the 2018 World Cup tournament.

Watch a preview of the France vs. Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup Final clash in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

In the U.K., a live stream of the France vs. Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup Final will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service. In Croatia the public broadcaster Croatian Radiotelevision has the streaming video.

To watch a live stream of the historic France vs. Croatia World Cup Final match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To watch the France vs. Croatia 2018 FIFA World Cup Final showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the France vs. Croatia match streamed live at no charge.

Inside of Russia, Match TV will show the match via live stream. In India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch France vs. Croatia on mobile devices.