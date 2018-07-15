Michelle Wolf Can’t Stop Trolling Sarah Sanders For Her Eyeshadow

The White press secretary seems to provide Wolf with an unending supply of comedic material.

Michelle Wolf seems to have found her muse in White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Every comedian has a focal point from where she derives most of her material, and Sanders is undoubtedly Wolf’s. Known for her political quips on late-night talk shows, Wolf has been one of the most critical female voices in comedy when it comes to confronting the Trump administration, and she was on point again when Sanders tried to defend White House’s decision to pull John Bolton out of a planned TV appearance on CNN by saying that “instead of rewarding bad behavior, we decided to reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials.”

While CNN claimed that the National Security Advisor was committed to appearing on the network but was only backing out on what seemed to be Donald Trump’s direction, Sanders replied to the insinuation by saying that Bolton had pulled out because a CNN reporter had “disrespected POTUS and PM Theresa May during their press conference” during Trump’s tour of the UK.

Michelle Wolf hit back at Sanders, saying that it was in fact Trump who had disrespected May as well as CNN. Trump has been widely criticized for his now infamous Sun interview, in which he slammed his host PM for being soft on Brexit, threatening to pull out of a trade deal with its longtime ally. Although he later retracted his statements, audio tapes of the interview showed that he had indeed blasted May, creating a tense finale to his UK trip. During the presser, Trump didn’t take questions from a CNN reporter, calling the network “fake news,” instead opting to answer a question by Fox News’ White House correspondent.

Comedian Wolf blasted Sanders for misinterpreting the facts, and not without adding a tongue-in-cheek comment about Sanders’ eyes, which seem to really fascinate the late-night host.

“Actually @POTUS disrespected PM May and @CNN and the Queen and the UK,” she wrote.

“Also, loving the new summer eye shadow. What is it lie-lac?”

Comedian Michelle Wolf Takes Jab at Sarah Sanders' Eyeshadow: 'What is it Lie-Lac?' https://t.co/66FvdRb3Vr pic.twitter.com/5cxVlEqFLK — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 15, 2018

Wolf has something of a perennial subject in Sarah Sanders. When Sanders was asked to leave the premises of a restaurant in Virginia on “moral” grounds, Wolf commended the owner of the restaurant, tweeting “”No shirt, no morals, no service,” as reported by the Inquisitr last month.

Earlier this year, Wolf had created ripples by poking fun at Sanders’ eyeshadow at the White House Correspondents Dinner. She had roasted Sanders so brutally that many had expected her to storm out of the event.

“I actually really like Sarah,” Wolf said in front of Sanders in an event broadcast on national television. “I think she’s very resourceful. Like she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

Wolf was criticized in some quarters for making fun of a “mother” for her “looks,” but Wolf insisted that the joke was not about Sanders’ looks, but only about her behavior.