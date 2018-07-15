Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy As She & Son Mason Match In L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian is readjusting to her daily life now that she’s back in L.A. after spending three weeks in Italy with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian recently stepped out in L.A. with her oldest son, Mason, 8, and the mother and son duo matched in their army-chic outfits.

Kourtney, 39, donned a cropped white tank top, which showed off her toned abs, along with baggy, high-waisted, camouflage pants, with boots. Meanwhile, Mason donned a gray camouflage shirt, dark pants, white socks, and Adidas slide on sandals. Mason also wore a gold nameplate necklace around his neck.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her shoulder length dark hair straight, and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses and a trendy Louis Vuitton backpack as she and Mason held hands while walking through a parking lot in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her toned abs for weeks now. The mother-of-three has been posting a ton of bikini photos on her social media accounts, and fans can’t help but noticed what great shape she is in, and how flat her tummy looks. Now that she’s back from vacation, it looks like she’ll use crop tops to show off her belly from now on.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been thinking about taking a major step in her relationship with Younes Bendjima. Kourt has allegedly been inspired to consider marriage with her boyfriend after watching her friend Justin Bieber recently get engaged to his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, and is now hoping for a wedding of her own in the future.

“Seeing how happy Justin is with Hailey (Baldwin) is very inspiring to Kourtney. His relationship with Hailey and how peaceful and stable it is reminds Kourtney a lot of her and Younes (Bendjima). Now that Justin is marrying Hailey it’s got Kourtney dreaming of marrying Younes. It’s still just an idea for her. Kourtney’s not ready to take that step with him,” the insider told Hollywood Life, adding that Kardashian wants to “take her time” with Bendjima.

Sources previously told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian is extremely happy with Younes Bendjima, and that the couple had a wonderful time together in Italy, evening getting a bit more “serious” in their romance. The insider added that Kourtney’s kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, all really like Younes, especially after spending quality time with him in Italy.