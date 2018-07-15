WWE ‘Top 10’ Ranks ‘Extreme Rules’ Craziest Crash Landings

Revisit classic ‘Extreme Rules’ moments, including Edge squaring off against Jeff Hardy.

WWE Top 10 is a regular segment that the company releases across social media platforms and their website. The WWE segment ranks the Top 10 moments in professional wrestling history, and at least one episode is usually released during the week. The WWE recently released the latest Top 10 ranking the craziest crash landings in Extreme Rules history. The top five moments are listed below, and you can watch all 10 in the video below.

Throw Reigns Out

In 2015, Roman Reigns squared off against the Big Show in a last man standing match. Reigns would end up spearing Big Show through the ringside barricade and then the Spanish announce table to get the ten-count and victory, but it was a spot in the middle of the Extreme Rules contest that the WWE universe is still talking about today. A table was propped up in the corner, and Big Show had Roman in the air for a chokeslam. Just when fans thought Big Show was going to send Roman through the table in the corner of the ring, the giant wrestler sent Reigns flying over the top rope to the outside, and Roman crashed through two tables that were side by side.

Wildest Whisper

Jeff Hardy is known as the daredevil of the WWE. He has flown through the air from the top of a ladder, the top of the WWE Titantron, and at Extreme Rules 2017, he wooed fans once again. The Hardy Boyz defended the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against The Bar. Toward the end of the bout, Jeff performed a whisper in the wind from the top of the steel cage on both Cesaro and Sheamus. The challengers would end up winning the match to capture the title for the second time.

WWE

Phenomenal Flip

In 2016, the main event of the pay-per-view was Roman Reigns defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles in an extreme rules match. Styles had already delivered a phenomenal forearm onto the champion from the announce table. Shortly after, Roman was on the announce table, and the challenger charged Reigns only to receive a back body drop that sent Styles crashing through the other ringside table. Roman would go on to win the match thanks to a spear.

Ladder Disaster

It was nine years ago in 2009 when the WWE debuted their Extreme Rules pay-per-view. For the main event, Edge defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Hardy in a ladder match, and WWE’s daredevil once again had a classic moment. If you ever need a reminder of how talented Edge was in the ring, then just revisit this gem. Toward the finish, both men were perched on top of a ladder outside the ring, the ladder tipped over, and both WWE superstars went crashing through another ladder that was propped on the barricade and the ring.

What made this especially brutal is that their upper bodies missed the ladder and they crash-landed on the ringside floor. Hardy would end up winning the match and the championship, but his title reign was fleeting because CM Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE title.

WWE

Rollins’ Big Leap

Coming in at No. 1, during Extreme Rules 2014, The Shield faced Evolution. In the high spot of the match, Triple H and Randy Orton were pummeling Dean Ambrose toward the back of the crowd. Incredibly, Seth Rollins then dove off of the balcony onto Triple H and Orton. Rollins would end up spearing Batista for the victory, but it was the balcony spot that made the highlight reel.

Extreme Rules airs Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on pay-per-view and the WWE Network, and it will be interesting to see what makes a future Top 10 list from Sunday’s event.