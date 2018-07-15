Rita Ora Shares Topless Selfie Ahead Of Announcing Free Manchester Concert

Singer Rita Ora is on tour, and she’s keeping a tight schedule of tour dates this week. After performing in Las Vegas, the star hopped a flight to Manchester for another concert.

Ahead of her time on stage in the United Kingdom, the “Girls” singer took to her Instagram story to log the details of her behind-the-scenes travel and preparations for her performance for her 13.6 million followers on the popular social media platform.

In one, Ora shared a picture of herself in a hotel room wrapped in a plush white robe with the top pulled down. She covered her breasts with her hand and snapped a still for her fans. The image was listed as being taken in Manchester, United Kingdom. Ora’s blonde hair fell in beautiful loose curls that hit her shoulders.

Shortly after sharing the daring picture, she put up a fun video of herself dressed in a sheer, white lacy teddy by Teddys Photos dancing around to her jam, “Eastside” by Benny Blanco, featuring Halsey & Khalid. Then Ora’s Instagram story featured clips of her fabulous Manchester concert filmed from backstage looking out at the performance and the crowd, which was absolutely amazing.

Ora recently said that she feeds off the crowd’s energy during her performances, according to an Inquisitr report.

“I usually just rely on having all my fans out there at my concerts. If there’s a lot of them, I feed off their energy to overcome nerves,” she said.

After the concert, the “Strong” singer posted an exciting announcement to her Instagram page. She captioned a great picture of herself, “‪Manchester, I’m sticking around to show you some more love Catch me @intutraffordcentre tomorrow at 1 pm FOR FREE thanks to @huaweimobileuk and the #HuaweiP20lite!‬”

Fans went wild with excitement, and the post garnered nearly 45,000 likes in mere hours as they started to make their plans to attend the unexpected free concert.

The 27-year-old 50 Shades Of Grey actress wore a quirky and colorful bra and corset top which she paired with white booty shorts and fishnets for her first Manchester performance of the weekend. Before the concert, the white lace teddy made another appearance, and Ora paired it with an oversized pair of blush pink shorts and a matching oversized blazer. She donned unique purple shades and statement pink heels to complete the surprising look.

Right now, the “How We Do” star is focused on finishing up her Girls Tour, which ends on September 22 in Gibraltar.