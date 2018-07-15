Scott Disick Shows Off Long Hair With Son Mason In Calabasas

Scott Disick was spotted out in Calabasas with his oldest son, Mason, 8, this week, and fans couldn’t help but notice that his hair is looking much longer than usual these days.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick reunited with his son, Mason, after he had been separated from his kids for a couple of weeks due to the fact that they were on vacation with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. In addition, Scott and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, also took a vacation to Greece during that time.

Disick was photographed with a full beard and long hair that fell down the back of his neck. Scott has had many hairstyles over the years, including a more slicked back look. However, he’s now sporting a more casual look, and may be looking to grow his hair out even longer.

Scott Disick was snapped wearing a light blue, long-sleeved T-shirt and Adidas track pants. Mason was wearing a light blue, short-sleeved T-shirt and white striped shorts, complete with a gold chain around his neck. Scott looked happy to be reunited with his oldest child, as it was a solo lunch date for Scott and Mason, as Disick’s other two children, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, stayed at home.

The lord is back A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:02pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been working on their co-parenting relationship, and it seems to be much better than in the past. Scott has been seen spending a ton of time with his kids, and girlfriend Sofia Richie. However, he may be missing his ex.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Disick has been blown away by Kardashian’s recent bikini posts. Kourtney has been posting a ton of bathing suit photos to her social media accounts, and showing off her toned body. Meanwhile, Scott has allegedly been “drooling” over the photos.

“Now that they’re not together and she’s got this dream body, he’s drooling over her. Anytime he sees a pic of her in a bikini he gets mad because he can’t have her anymore. Kourtney has never looked this good and it’s giving him major FOMO,” a source revealed.

In addition, an insider claims that Scott Disick deserves some of the credit when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini body. The source says Kourt began working hard and dieting hard after her split with Scott, and that her workouts helped her through a dark time.