Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Sexy Pink Bikini In Miami

This body positive activist is rocking her gorgeous curves in a tiny pink bikini.

Iskra Lawrence, the 27-year-old English plus-sized model, is enjoying her summer during a trip to Miami, Florida, with a group of friends. She is in town for Miami Swim Week, and Iskra is looking amazing, showing off her famous curves, reports Pop Sugar. Her bright, neon pink bikini was catching everyone’s eye as she strolled across the sand.

This beauty was soaking up the sunshine, while splashing around in the ocean in the figure flattering bikini, which is speculated to be a new style from Aerie. Iskra Lawrence is currently the face of Aerie brand, as she constantly sports their swimsuits. For those unfamiliar with the brand, Aerie is a lingerie retailer and intimate apparel sub-brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters. The are known for refusing to retouch their models’ photographs. They have recently wowed fans, likely gaining new customers, in a new #AerieReal campaign using models with disabilities and other conditions, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Often called the Queen of Sexy Bikinigrams, Iskra Lawrence has a treasure trove of swim suit inspirations on her Instagram, loaded with drop-dead sexy shots as well as selfies. Celebrating her curves rather than hiding them is something that Iskra seems to love doing, and she is frequently speaking out and promoting body positivity.

DJ luck and MC cheek A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:21am PST

As a body positive model, Iskra is redefining the tiny pink bikini. Earlier this week, the British model posted a swimsuit picture on her Instagram leaving an important message about learning to feel good in your own skim.

“Love your booty regardless of its size, lumps and bumps, tiger stripes, scars, soft, firm, flat, round, dimply or smooth. It’s yours and it’s the only cushion you really need.”

Iskra is shaking up the modeling industry, challenging standards and standing out like a shinning beacon of glamour an beauty. Since her partnership with Aerie, she is taking the industry by storm. Pop Sugar notes her as a global role model for their lingerie and intimate apparel, and a body positive activist in a bold and daring way.

In 2016, a body shamer trolled Iskra by calling her a fat cow and saying, “Fat cow. It’s only cus every F****r on this planet is obese that that’s the norm… Plus-size models? give me a F*****g breaking. Everyone needs to stop eating McDonald’s, the NHS is f****d because of people like her eating too many bags of crisps.” Iskra responded brazenly. The model took to the camera, unfazed, taking a shot of herself covered in snacks and flipping off the rude individual.

Several months after tackling that troll, Iskra took to a packed New York City subway train, protesting body shamming by stripping down to her underwear, cites Pop Sugar.