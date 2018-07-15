Kim Kardashian Thrills Drew Barrymore With New Kimoji Peach Fragrance

Drew's gushing sends Kim over the moon!

Kim Kardashian sent Drew Barrymore a bottle of her brand new Kimoji Peach perfume, and the 50 First Dates actress adored the gift.

This month, KKW Beauty plans to launch three Kimoji fragrances, Peach, Cherry, and Vibes, according to an Allure report. In preparation for the product launch, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent out plenty of free bottles of her cute new perfumes to several celebrities and social media influencers. One of those lucky enough to receive the adorable fragrances was Drew Barrymore.

The quirky actress took to her Instagram account to give a shoutout to Kardashian for the absolutely fun gift. Barrymore only had positive compliments for the upcoming Kimoji inspired scents. First, the E.T. star posted a picture of herself with the adorable peach packaging, and she captioned it, “@kimkardashian #cutefruitthank you for having me on your send to list! So fun!”

However, after she examined it a bit more, she also shared a video with her 9.3 million followers showing off the product’s unique and fun packaging. She gushed in the video, and she wrote, “Thank you @kimkardashian for sending me the new fragrance! It’s really cool! And smells amazing and cannot give enough props on the fun and inventive packaging! Glad I’m on the list! See you at @beautycon.”

Barrymore’s approval sent Kardashian over the moon. The business mogul even reposted the actress’s Instagram shots to her own Instagram story. She wrote over one, “This is seriously a dream come true for me!!! OMG @drewbarrymore got my Kimoji perfume!!!”

When she shared another, Kim wrote, “@drewbarrymore I’m literally DYING! Drew is EVERYTHING to me!” #IDOL!!!”

The Kimoji creator included lots of peach emojis on that one, which fit perfectly with the perfume’s theme.

The star also announced that her new fragrance hit counters at a pop-up at Westfield Century City, and the first 200 people who purchased the new scents also received a free Kimoji laptop bag as a gift.

The mother-of-three also took some time today to share some absolutely amazing Instagram stories of herself and her beautiful baby girl, Chicago. Kardashian tried out various fun filters that added cute details and changed her voice. The adorable baby appeared to enjoy the time in her mother’s arms.

Later, Kardashian shared a few videos of big sister North West holding baby sister Chicago, with several different sweet filters on top while the two children enjoyed some sisterly bonding.