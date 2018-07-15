Ciara Stuns In Leather Bikini On Instagram

Ciara really turned heads with her latest Instagram pictures.

Ciara is clearly keeping up with a diligent workout routine. The 32-year-old pop star flaunted her fabulous figure in a parade of pictures on Instagram donning a saucy leather bikini. Ciara paired her retro-themed ensemble with matching black leather high heel boots equipped with silver buckles and studs. The top of the boots cut-off just before her knees.

As the mother of two children, several Instagram users couldn’t help but take to the comments of the parade of pictures to point out how incredible her body looks after having children. Words such as “latex goddess,” “queen,” and “beautiful” were used to describe how Ciara looked in the leather bikini.

Give the fact that it had been more than a month since Ciara has posted anything this saucy on her Instagram profile, several also couldn’t help but comment on the fact that they were caught off guard by the seductive photos and “weren’t ready” for them.

Ciara posed in three very different – and equally seductive positions – leaving little to the imagination. The newest photo with the pop star crouched down with one knee bent – but neither on the floor – appears to be the fan favorite based on the stats.

To date, the photo has accumulated nearly twice as many favorites and comments as the other two photos. In the comments, some implied the reason the photo might be so popular could be because her curvy behind is the focal point of the picture.

Portions of the 32-year-old’s dark brown locks were styled with crimps that only added to the retro-theme of her outfit. Ciara opted to accessorize her outfit with a matching thick leather black choker featuring a silver buckle and silver studs. As far as makeup is concerned, Ciara kept it simple which only minimized her gorgeous complexion and long eye lashes.

In several comments in the photos, Instagram users also pointed out how lucky Russel Wilson was to have such a stunning wife. As those who have followed Ciara’s personal life know, she started dating the NFL star in 2015 before getting engaged in March of 2016. The two married on July 6, 2016.

According to Daily Mail, Ciara recently treated her fans to a collection of photos from her honeymoon with Russel.

While the two have been married for two years now, they only recently got to celebrate their honeymoon in Capetown, Africa. Given how busy Ciara and Russel are with their professional lives, its understandable that their honeymoon celebrations got so delayed. The photos suggest it was worth the wait as the duo appeared to have a great time.