Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Involved In Crash With School Bus

The unlucky musician got into an accident while driving around his California neighborhood.

Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is not having the best summer.

In mid-June, as previously reported by Inquisitr, his pop punk band had to cancel several dates of its Las Vegas residency, titled “Kings of the Weekend,” at the Palms Casino Resort while Barker was suffering from blood clots in both of his arms and being closely monitored by a medical team.

After being released from a Los Angeles-area hospital, he was readmitted just hours later, reported TMZ, because, on top of the blood clots, he had come down with a staph infection and cellulitis, which is a bacterial skin infection.

On July 9, Barker posted a nearly four-minute video on YouTube giving fans an update on “his road to recovery.”

In between clips of a much healthier Barker pounding on the drums, viewers get a glimpse of the night he realized something was wrong with his arms. Then, he is seen having a recent discussion with his doctor about the status of his health.

“You’re going to aggravate inflammation in your arms, and then you will have this perpetual cycle of inflammation,” the physician warns Barker about the dangers of playing the drums again right now.

“Acutely, at this point now, this is not the right time to go crazy in terms of drumming,” he continued. “But, ultimately, soon, we’ll get you back on board. We go week by week. Next week may be the week that turns around.”

Barker has to continue a regimen of steroids, an anti-inflammatory, gentle physical therapy, blood thinners, and antibiotics to get himself back in tip-top shape in order to perform.

Now, the drummer is recovering, mentally if not necessarily physically, from a car accident involving a school bus that eerily happened on Friday the 13th.

The early evening collision on a residential street in Calabasas, California, occurred as Barker, driving a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, made a left turn and the yellow bus, also turning, crashed right into him, according to TMZ.

Authorities said that there were no passengers on the bus, just its driver.

Barker, who law enforcement officials said was not at fault, did have people in his car, including his 14-year-old son, Landon Asher Barker, and the vehicle’s airbags did deploy. It is not clear if anyone in the car was hurt or not.

The 42-year-old musician was seen walking around after the crash. “[He] did not appear seriously injured, although he did seem dazed,” reported TMZ, who published photos from the sad scene on its website.

One day later, though, Barker looked fine, except for a black wrist brace on his right hand, as he walked the pink carpet at Beautycon, according to the Daily Mail.

He accompanied his 12-year-old daughter, aspiring pop singer Alabama Luella Barker, and his 19-year-old stepdaughter, aspiring actress Atiana De La Hoya, to the July 14 event at the Los Angeles Convention Center.