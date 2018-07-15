California Firefighter Killed Battling Wildfire Near Yosemite National Park

A California firefighter was killed early Saturday morning while battling the Ferguson fire, the man was operating a bulldozer at the time of his death.

Tragedy struck near Yosemite National Park on Saturday morning when Braden Varney, a firefighter for Cal Fire, was killed while battling the Ferguson fire. Varney was 36-years-old and was a 10-year veteran of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Unit. Varney is survived by a wife, Jessica, and two children, Malhea, 5 and Nolan, 3, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Varney was a heavy equipment operator and was driving a bulldozer at the time of his death. He was also a second generation firefighter, as his father held the same post for Cal Fire. The firefighter had been working on putting out the Ferguson fire since Friday night when it was first reported. The fire led to mandatory evacuations, and was only 5 percent contained by Saturday afternoon and burned at least 150 acres.

The circumstances of the man’s death are still under investigation, although it appears that the area that he was in can be hard to navigate. According to Chief Nancy Koerperich, the man was “cutting a ‘fire break’ with the vehicle to prevent the blaze from spreading.” It appears that the bulldozer rolled over, leading to the accident. The Mercury News added that Varney was working through the night and died early Saturday morning. It’s believed that he may have been navigating his way out of the fire when the accident occurred.

Unfortunately, his body has yet to be recovered because of the “rollover,” said CBS News. Currently, the bulldozer is at the bottom of a ravine, and Koerperich stated that “we’re certainly going to do everything in our powers to bring Braden home.”

Our prayers and condolences go out to CALFIRE and Family of Firefighter Braden Varney. #hero pic.twitter.com/zgHR5hqnoi — Chief Nino Amirfar (@ChiefAmirfar) July 14, 2018

Gov. Jerry Brown has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Braden Varney.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and many colleagues who are mourning this sudden and tragic loss,” Brown said via a statement.

Koerperich also described the role that Varney played in the community, detailed the Fresno Bee.

“If there’s people that leave a footprint wherever they go, Braden is one of them. He’s just a really nice guy that would do anything for anyone. He does a lot of work in the community.”

Mariposa County Supervisor Kevin Cann also echoed those sentiments.

“Braden was an outstanding young man, a super-hard worker and well-respected throughout the community. This will devastate our very close community. Our hearts are broken for his wife, mother, children and all his close friends.”