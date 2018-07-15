Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby True, Says How Much She Loves Her ‘Baby Rolls’

Khloe Kardashian has shared a brand new photos of her infant daughter, True Thompson, and they may be the cutest snapshots of the baby girl yet.

In the photos, posted to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram account on Saturday, baby True Thompson is seen wearing all white, complete with an oversized sun hat. In the first sweet snapshot, True is looking at the camera and pouting her bottom lip out. In the second she is closing her eyes and yawning. Kardashian captioned the photo, “Mood PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?!” referencing her baby girl’s chubby little arms and legs

Khloe has been sharing more and more photos of her sweet baby girl as of late, and it seems that she and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, have been focusing on their family over the summer. The couple recently moved back to L.A. from Cleveland to spend time with Kardashian’s famous family, and they’ve seemingly been busy bonding and relaxing as a family over the past couple of months.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. However, Kardashian decided to stand by her man and stay in Cleveland with Thompson in hopes of working through their relationship issues and keeping their new family together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardahian and Tristan Thompson have come a long way since the shocking cheating scandal. However, there are still countless rumors about the couple flying around online.

One of the rumors claim that Kardashian was so paranoid about Thompson cheating on her again that she decided to hire some off-duty police officers to help her keep an eye on him. The rumors suggest that Khloe was spending thousands of dollars to pay the officers to tail Tristan and report back to her about what he’s been doing. However, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got wind of the reports she quickly shut them down.

“If you are corny enough to believe something like this than you must have a very miserable and boring life. The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have,” Kardashian replied to one Twitter user who mentioned the reports to her, adding “Opinions I don’t mind but blatant lies I can’t handle.”