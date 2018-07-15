Mary Willard Dies: Wife Of Actor Fred Willard Passes Away Suddenly At Age 71, Couple Had Been Married 50 Years

Fred Willard’s wife was by his side throughout his career, offering support as he rose up from the world of improv comedy to notch a career in television and movies, and she remained by his side even during his most difficult moments.

Now, the 71-year-old Mary Willard has died, passing away suddenly this week. Radar Online reported on her passing, which was first related through Los Angeles entertainment reporter George Pennacchio on Facebook.

“Today, I learned my friend, Mary Willard, died unexpectedly last night at the age of 71. She was the loving wife of comedian Fred Willard but Mary was also a firecracker, full of love and laughs. She was kind, generous and supportive of her friends and her causes. May she Rest In Peace.”

Pennacchio was a family friend as well, posting pictures from Mary’s 70th birthday party last March. It was a costume party where guests came as their favorite television character, with Fred dressing as Thurston Howell III. As the party showed, Mary was close with a number of others from Hollywood.

The circumstances of Mary Willard’s passing were not immediately known, including exactly when or where she passed away. Some who knew Mary have shared condolences on social media, but at press time only Radar Online had reported on her passing.

The 78-year-old actor appeared often with his wife at Hollywood events and she popped in for many of his interviews as well. The couple was married for 50 years, with Mary supporting Fred as he rose up from a cast member on the famed Second City improv troupe in Chicago to forge a career in television and movies.

Mary Willard was also by her husband’s side through the bumps in his career. In 2012, Willard was arrested for lewd conduct for reportedly exposing himself in a Los Angeles movie theater that showed adult films, but his marriage was able to survive the embarrassing incident.

Mary supported her husband, who even made reference to his wife when explaining the incident to late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon. As Mediaite noted, Fred jokingly blamed the incident on Mary.

“Jimmy — what do you want to talk about first?” Willard joked as he started the interview, then added, “Let me say this: It’s the last time I’m gonna listen to my wife when she says, ‘Why don’t you go out and see a movie?’ ”

Apparently, #FredWillard's wife, Mary Willard, has passed away. My condolences to the family 🙁 !https://t.co/eQBfVsXnM2 — Ibraheem"Mark Brown" (@The_Anim_Comm) July 14, 2018

Fred Willard has not yet released a statement on his wife’s death.