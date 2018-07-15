Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Take Their Love To Miami For Some Fun In The Sun

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have taken their love to Miami, Florida for some fun in the sun, per E! News. This marks their first trip as a newly engaged couple. They had just returned from their Bahamas vacation on Tuesday before hopping on a private plane heading straight for “the sunshine state’ on Friday.

A source revealed to the media outlet that the couple decided to keep it lowkey, “just the two of them”, as they soaked up some of Miami’s sun while kicking it by the pool at the hotel they were staying at on Saturday.

“Justin and Hailey hung out poolside at a cabana at SLS South Beach, just the two of them,” the source said. “They seemed extremely happy and loving,” the source added.

It turns out the couple received some royal treatment as one part of one of the hotel’s pools was completely reserved just for them. Armed with a security guard, the source goes on to reveal that no body was able to “get near them”.

“They were steps away from the pool party at [the] Hyde Beach [lounge] with over a thousand people nearby, but no one could get near them. They had one security guard with them. They had part of one the pools completely closed down for them and nobody could get into the area. Security was extremely tight and wasn’t letting anyone even close to where they were.”

The couple was also seen at the SoHo Beach House Hotel earlier in the day and then were spotted again, locking hands as they strolled around within the cabana.

Upon arriving to Miami on Friday, the twosome were spotted grabbing dinner at Komodo restaurant, accompanied by the restaurant’s owner himself, David Grutman.

Jayden Smith, a longtime friend of the “Never Say Never” singer, also happened to be in town as he was scheduled to perform a DJ gig at a nightclub called, Liv, which is also owned by Grutman. Smith popped by the restaurant and seemingly appeared to join the group for dinner as well.

Bieber, 24, and his fashion model fiancé, 21, seem to be basking in their engagement, which came after the couple had only been dating for a month. The two are currently in the midst of planning their upcoming nuptials with sources revealing that they are looking forward to having an “intimate” wedding ceremony with just close family and friends in attendance as the couple wants their marriage to be a symbol of their love and not a star-studded spectacle.