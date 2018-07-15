Full Photoshop Coming To iPad

With all of these amazing upgrades and technological advancements, Apple is challenging fans with the question, 'What's a computer?'

In a video advertisement released by Apple in 2017 following the release of iOS 11 and the iPad Pro, the company marketed their product as if to suggest this advancement was as capable, if not more so, than a computer, perhaps not so subtly insinuating that such a device was obsolete. In that video, a young woman is seen doing just about everything with her iPad as she hangs out with friend, dines at a cafe, take photos of a praying mantis, creates good looking art, and grabs a coffee before heading home, where she is still staring at her device when her neighbor asks if she is playing on her computer; to which the girl responds with, “What’s a computer?”

Indeed, Apple has been aiming to challenge users with that very question, and soon will take their devices even further in an attempt to do anything a full computer can. Apple is bringing a full Photoshop application to the iPad, reports Techradar.

Apple has not yet announced when the release of a full version Photoshop will happen. This new advancement is all a part of the Creative Cloud which Apple and Adobe Systems Inc. plan on bringing to users in what they hope will be an exciting new venture, explains Bloomberg.

Windows 10 has given users the highly sought after Microsoft Surface Pro in recent times. That product has recently become the go-to for most creatives on the move. Apple, seeing this, is looking to compete heavily with Window by using Creative Cloud and their bold statement. Creative Cloud could potentially put a big dent in Surface Pro’s consumer base and market share. This will be a first time partnership between Apple and Adobe.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during the 2018 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 4, 2018 in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The details of the application will be revealed at the annual Max creative conference this October. Scott Belsky, Adobe’s chief product officer of Creative Cloud, has spoken to journalists about his enthusiasm and desire to get Adobe product “on the market as soon as possible.” Already there is an iPad version of Illustrator on the way, though the company has stated that it will come out after Photoshop. Their mission, it seems, is to cater to creative professionals by either outdoing or becoming as equally desired as certain other Microsoft technology.

Another recent adaptation between Adobe and Apple is the beta tested and previewed Project Rush. More information on that can be found with Adobe. It is a video editing app that works across all platforms. Rush was reportedly a testing ground for more expansive ventures such as Creative Cloud. Creators must have found it satisfactory, with Photoshop rolling out on iOS soon.