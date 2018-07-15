Sarah Sanders Says John Bolton Won’t Appear On CNN Because The Network ‘Disrespected’ Trump

John Bolton, the White House’s National Security Adviser, was slated to appear on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper this Sunday. But he canceled his appearance, and when Tapper tweeted about the incident, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders fired back, saying that the cancellation was because “a CNN reporter disrespected [President Trump] & [U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May] during their press [conference]. Instead of rewarding bad behavior, we decided to reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials.”

Actually a @CNN reporter disrespected @POTUS & PM May during their press conf. Instead of rewarding bad behavior, we decided to reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials. https://t.co/58LaJH6WaD — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 14, 2018

According to Raw Story, the incident in question occurred when CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta questioned Trump at the U.K. press conference held on Friday. When Acosta attempted to ask a question, Trump replied to Acosta by claiming that CNN is fake news.

“CNN is fake news! I don’t take questions from CNN. John Roberts of Fox. Let’s go to a real network,” President Trump said. When Acosta responded and informed President Trump that CNN was not fake news.

After the exchange, Trump also claimed that NBC was dishonest after NBC anchor Kristen Welker asked Trump if he felt that he was giving Russian president Vladimir Putin more control ahead of their planned meeting in Helsinki, Finland this Monday. Fox News reporter John Roberts addressed the incident, saying Trump’s allegations were unfounded.

Many reacted to Sanders’ tweet, including CNN Senior Media Correspondent Brian Stelter.

"Disrespected?" After Trump insulted CNN, Acosta said, "Mr. President, since you attacked CNN, can I ask you a question?" Then Acosta said CNN is real, not fake. And that's that. https://t.co/6M6RJTCyVO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 14, 2018

CNN National Security Analyst San Vinograd also tweeted about the incident, saying that Trump has labeled the press as “enemy of the people.”

He has declared the press an “enemy of the American people” in a series of verbal attacks toward journalists, attempted to block White House access to multiple media outlets, and routinely — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) July 14, 2018

But there were also plenty of people who tweeted support for Sanders, calling Acosta “rude” and “unprofessional.”

.@cnn Acosta ALWAYS INTERRUPTS, ask salacious questions, doesn’t wait his turn, rude with NO journalistic integrity like the rest of FAKE NEWS! That is why citizen journalism is on the rise! Most journalist today r skewed opinion writers! Remember @JamesRosenTV , Dinesh & OBAMA? — Debbie Aldrich???????? (@DebbieAAldrich) July 14, 2018

John Bolton has yet to comment on the situation with Acosta or the canceled interview.

Sanders herself has clashed with Acosta on several occasions. In a press conference in June regarding the “zero tolerance” policy, Acosta asked Sanders about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ comments that the family separation was justified by the Bible. Sanders replied that she was not aware of his comments, and when Acosta tried to press Sanders further, she said “That’s not what I said. And I know it’s hard for you to understand even short sentences, I guess, but please don’t take my words out of context.”

This isn’t the first time this week that Sanders has appeared in the news. When asked about the video that recently surfaced of White House Chief of Staff looking displeased when President Trump said that “Germany is a captive of Russia,” Sanders stated that Kelly’s reaction was due to the contents of the breakfast of pastries and cheese, according to Salon.