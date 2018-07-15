Gigi Hadid Dances The Night Away At BFF Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Concert In Philadelphia

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is a longtime member of Taylor Swift’s gorgeous gal-pal squad. According to recent report by People, Hadid, 23, was seen dancing the night away while attending her BFF’s “Reputation” Stadium Tour on Friday night in Philadelphia.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Swift, 28, and Hadid were seen hanging out together with other members of their girl squad in New York City earlier in the day on Friday. Their reunion marked two years since the girls were spotted out together. It was presumed that the girls got together as the “Gorgeous” singer was due to hit Philly for her tour that night.

It appears Swift’s show was in fact the reason for their pre-concert hangout as Philly concert-goers caught Hadid showing off her moves on the dance floor throughout the night of the “Delicate” singers show.

Hadid was accompanied by gal-pal squad members Este Haim, Ashley Avignone, Kennedy Rayé Black and Martha Hunt.

Following the concert, Hadid praised the “End Game” singer in a touching note on her Instagram Story.

“If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorwift,” she wrote on another picture. “I’m so proud to experience this celebration of clarity and strength with you. WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon.”

mood: gigi hadid at a taylor swift concert pic.twitter.com/2dBPVNc9ZP — liz khalifa (@AstoundingSwift) July 14, 2018

In a separate note, the supermodel gushed on how “proud” she and the rest of their crew were of Swift and her accomplishments.

If you don’t dance like Gigi during don’t blame me we can’t be friends pic.twitter.com/usXn6f1ewu — Maranda (@drUnkONTaYtAy) July 14, 2018

In a surprise turn of events, Hadid’s presence at the show wasn’t the only highlight of Swift’s night as the Inquisitr recently reported that a couple become engaged while attending the same show.

Two die-hard Swifties, Anthony and Stephanie, met back in 2013 while attending Swift’s “Red Tour” in Philly. The two got together and fell in love. While attending the “Love Story” singer’s concert on Friday, they were granted a meet-and-greet session with Swift backstage.

It was then that Anthony got down on bended knee and proposed to Stephanie, with Swift caught right in the middle. She posted a photo of the momentous occasion on her Instagram, alluding to herself as the “third wheel”.

It turns out Anthony had been planning the surprise proposal for quite some time— 41 days to be exact. He had set up a secret account on Twitter, letting it be known that he was planning on asking Stephanie to marry him and credited Swift for being a “huge part” of his and Stephanie’s “love story”. He also declared that having the couple’s pop star idol present at their engagement would make the moment “more special”.

Needless to say, he got his wish. Swift commended Anthony following the proposal, calling him a “baller”.