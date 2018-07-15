Kaley Cuoco Does The ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge With One Arm As She Continues Recovering From Surgery

Kaley Cuoco didn’t let her immobile right arm prevent her from taking part in the latest challenge sweeping social media. On Saturday, The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to show off her attempt at the “In My Feelings” Challenge.

In Kaley Cuoco’s Instagram video, she and one of her friends exit a car and begin to dance side-by-side while Drake’s “In My Feelings” plays in the background. The two girls are wearing matching outfits and pull off synchronized choreography in front of a movie theater.

As reported by Popsugar, Kaley and her pal’s dance moves are courtesy of Instagram comedian Shiggy, who came up with the simple moves by performing easy-to-do movements that match up with the lyrics of “In My Feelings.” It wasn’t long before his “challenge” took over the internet, and now big celebs like Will Smith, Ciara, and Kaley Cuoco are seeing if they can flawlessly execute Shiggy’s choreography.

Unfortunately, Kaley Cuoco couldn’t do a few moves correctly because her right arm is currently in a cast. When Drake sang, “Kiki, do you love me?” she was supposed to create a heart shape with her hands. However, she could only make half a heart.

Karl Cook was present when the hilarious video was filmed, so he could have helped his new wife out by stepping up and creating the other half of her heart. However, Kaley’s embarrassed significant other was too busy leaning up against a wall and hiding his face. He makes his hilarious cameo at the end of the video below.

Kaley Cuoco’s arm is in a cast because she underwent shoulder surgery just five days after she and Karl Cook tied the knot on June 30. Even though Karl didn’t attempt the “In My Feelings” Challenge with Kaley in her recent video, the couple tore up the dance floor at their wedding reception, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. However, Kaley didn’t have to trade her honeymoon for a trip to the operating room because she injured herself getting too buck wild during her post-wedding celebration. As reported by People, her surgery was actually an ill-timed planned procedure to correct an injury that she’s had for over a year.

Luckily, it looks like Kaley is on the mend. According to Us Weekly, she’s been recovering from the surgery by chowing down on Golden Double Stuff Oreos and watching The Bachlorette with Karl Cook. In addition to keeping Kaley company, her helpful husband has actually been assisting her in doing her hair.

However, Kaley Cuoco clearly has not been content to spend all day sitting at home on the couch. In addition to having impromptu dance parties in front of theaters, she’s been taking her rescue animals out for walks.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she recently documented one such outing in a series of videos that she posted to her Instagram stories. Her pack of adorable pooches and her two mini horses, Shmooshy and Blanca, seemed happy to see their mom back on her feet as she strolled with them in the yard.

Once Kaley Cuoco completely recovers, she’ll finally get to go on her honeymoon. She revealed that she and Karl Cook are planning on heading out on a romantic getaway this winter. Perhaps she’ll convince her husband to do the “In My Feelings” challenge with her at whatever exotic locale they choose for their belated honeymoon.