Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s Little Brother Is Working At Lisa Vanderpump’s New Bar, Tom Tom

The son of rocker John Mellencamp has his hands full at Lisa Vanderpump's long-awaited WeHo bar.

Lisa Vanderpump is known for keeping things all in the family when it comes to business. But this time, the veteran restaurateur-turned-reality star is doing a bit of a crossover of her two Bravo reality shows, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vandepump Rules, when it comes to staffing her new West Hollywood bar.

Vanderpump’s latest business venture, Tom Tom, a collaboration she cooked up with fellow Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, as well as her husband, Ken Todd, will feature several familiar faces when it opens its doors for business later this month. But now, the brother of one of Vanderpump’s RHOBH castmates has also been added to the payroll.

Bravo reports that Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s 24-year-old brother, Hud Mellencamp, is one of the new employees at Vanderpump’s new bar, Tom Tom. The son of John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin worked the Daily Mail.com and DailyMail TV Summer Party at Tom Tom, which served as the club’s soft opening earlier this week.

Teddi, 37, also documented her brother’s new gig by posting a photo of the siblings with her husband, Edwin Arroyave. Teddi joked that this was the first time her baby bro ever picked up after her. The reality star also gushed that she was happy her brother has moved to L.A.

While his job duties were not specified, Hud Mellencamp appears to be cleaning up Teddi and Edwin’s drink glasses in the photo, which you can see below.

On her Instagram Story, Teddi also confirmed that Hud is working at Vanderpump’s new bar.

“Who is the most handsome new guy working at Tom Tom?” the Bravo star asked.

Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of John Mellencamp and his second wife, Victoria Granucci. The accountability coach and mom-of-two is 13 years older than her younger brother, Hud. The “Pink Houses” rocker has five children from his three marriages.

While there is a big gap in their ages, Teddi and Hud Mellencamp appear to be very close. The two routinely joke on each other’s social media accounts. Hud Mellencamp recently posted an Instagram photo of the cast of the classic TV sitcom The Brady Bunch, and he captioned it, “Is it siblings day already?” Teddi was one of the first people to respond, joking, “Why do I always have to be Jan?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo next year.