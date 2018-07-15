Donald Trump says there's no Democrat who can beat him in 2020

The President bragged about his chances fo reelection in an interview with Piers Morgan on Air Force One

Donald Trump has declared that there isn’t a Democrat that can beat him in his bid to be reelected president in 2020. Trump made this statement aboard Air Force One in an interview with Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

‘Do you see a Democrat who can possibly beat you?’ Morgan asked according to The Daily Mail.

‘No. I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody,” Trump replied.

The current POTUS went on to add that he doesn’t believe that the Democratic party has the “right candidate” with the ability to beat him in the next presidential election.

News of Trump’s confidence about reelection comes after The New York Post ran a piece which claimed that Hillary Clinton might be planning to run for president again despite her defeat in 2016. The article is an opinion piece by Michael Goodwin but he cites the fact that Hillary has been emailing her supporters with mounting frequency recently. In the emails, Clinton reportedly calls for “resistance” against the current Trump regime and publicizes her PAC’s role in fighting back against the present administration.

“Hillary Clinton is up to something,” Goodwin writes, as he notes that Clinton’s team has sent this type of email five times during the last month.

Trump has already shown that he can beat Hillary Clinton. So, is Trump correct in his assumption that there’s no Democrat that can beat him when the next election rolls around in less than two years?

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump confirms for 1st time that he WILL run for re-election in 2020: 'I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to.’

More revelations from my world exclusive new ITV interview in tomorrow's Mail on Sunday & here: https://t.co/5OAyuvIqCa pic.twitter.com/UjoPlYgofH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 14, 2018

On a list of Democratic hopefuls for the ultimate political campaign, The Washington Post drops names like former Attorney General Eric Holder, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and California Senator Kamala Harris.

But the Democrats’ main “Trump card” in 2020 might be a politician who tried to become their presidential candidate in 2016: Bernie Sanders.

He sits at the top of The Washington Post’s list of potential 2020 presidential candidates for the Democrats. According to The Morning Consult, he’s America’s most popular senator. Furthermore in a poll by The Morning Consult and Politico, the senator from Vermont won in a hypothetical matchup against Trump. Pollsters asked people who they would vote for today if they had to choose between Sanders and Trump for president. Forty-two percent chose Bernie Sanders against Trump’ thirty-six percent.

Although Sanders has been slammed by right-wing commentators for his democratic socialist principles, there are indications that those views are finding favor among American voters. First-time congressional candidate, Alexandria Occasio-Cortez recently won the Democratic primary in her NY district on a democratic socialist platform which included advocacy for universal Medicare coverage, housing for all, higher education for all and the abolishment of ICE.

But Bernie Sanders has not declared his intention to run again, so the floor is open to other Democrats who want the job. We’ll have to wait and see whether any of them can beat Trump.