Drake Congratulates Offset On The Birth Of Baby Kulture In New Freestyle

He stepped straight out the club and into the booth.

It’s been about two weeks since Drake dropped his 25-track, double-sided studio album Scorpion, but despite the success of his latest project, the rapper hasn’t taken a break from the booth. Just last week he released a Behind Barz freestyle with lyrics allegedly directed toward Kanye West and Pusha T and today, he has dropped yet another freestyle track.

Hollywood Life reports that Drake teamed up with BBC Radio 1Xtra‘s DJ Charlie Sloth to record Fire In The Booth — this time keeping things a bit more on the positive side. While in the booth, Drake sent shoutouts to a number of people including fellow rapper Offset, offering him congratulations on the birth of his new child.

“Shoutout Offset! Blessings on the new ting,” Drake can be heard saying close to the end of the freestyle.

Fans have been looking forward to this release since the Brit DJ posted a quick teaser of Drizzy’s appearance on Instagram earlier this week. “All the best rappers in the UK done it. I need the best rapper in the world to do this,” Sloth hyped. And based on the response on social media, it might be safe to say: Drake did not disappoint with his lyrical delivery.

On Wednesday, July 11, the Inquisitr reported the arrival of Cardi B and Offset’s new bundle of joy Kulture Kiari Cephus, named by her father — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Kulture is the first child for Cardi but the fourth for her husband.

Later this month, both Cardi and Offset, along with the rest of the Migos will be heading out on a summer tour with Drake as the main act.

The new freestyle track also featured lyrics detailing Drizzy’s expensive taste and his lavish lifestyle, “Goldman Sachs, they wanna hold my racks. Hedge fund investors talk to Adele like he the expert. I hear it in they tone when they address him. We way too connected. Tom Ford assistant texted asking if I want classic or double breasted, I flex with. Broad shoulders,” he rapped.

Omertà A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

Drake has been dealing with his own baby issues as well. During his rap feud with Pusha T, it was revealed that the Canadian rapper had fathered a baby boy — who he was trying to keep as a secret. Drake has since addressed that statement on his album saying, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world. I was hidin’ the world from my kid. From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate, until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”