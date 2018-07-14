Selena Gomez Totally Down For A ‘Summer Romance’ Following Justin Bieber’s Engagement

The actress and singer is not interested in a full-on relationship at the moment

Selena Gomez has handled the news of Justin Bieber’s quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin with maturity and grace. The “Wolves” singer, 25, is too busy living her own life to be bothered by her former beau’s actions, and although it’s reportedly steered her from wanting to engage in a relationship of her own, Hollywood Life reports that Gomez wouldn’t mind a “summer romance” to occupy herself outside of her career for the time being.

All eyes were on Gomez after her former flame confirmed that he and the model were engaged. However, if fans were expecting a negative reaction from the “Back To You” singer, they were gravely disappointed, as Gomez hasn’t bothered to let the news have an effect on her life and instead, is just focusing on her own happiness.

Rumors have been slowly spreading that the former Disney star is dating her best friend’s brother, Caleb Stevens, after being spotted with him a few times. An insider told the media outlet that is simply not the case, stating that the two are “good friends” and there’s nothing more to it.

While Bieber’s engagement hasn’t caused the “Hands To Myself” singer to fall into a deep depression, it has apparently made her want to remain “single,” as she tries to generate an understanding of “what love really is.”

“Selena’s not looking for a boyfriend right now,” the insider revealed. “Justin getting engaged like this has not made her desperate to be in a relationship — if anything it’s done the opposite. She feels like she doesn’t understand what love really is and that makes her want more time single.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gomez is currently in the midst of filming her new zombie comedy, The Dead Don’t Die, in upstate New York. Some of her co-stars include Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Austin Butler, Chloë Sevigny, Rosie Perez, and Daniel Craig.

Focusing on evolving in her acting career is apparently all Gomez is interested in.

“She’s putting her time and energy into her career and into getting to know herself,” the insider claimed.

A full-on committed relationship may not be in Gomez’s horizon, but according to the insider, “a fun summer romance” isn’t completely out of the question.

“Selena’s not totally shut off to love though. She would absolutely welcome a fun summer romance, but it’s not something she’s desperately looking for.”

If Gomez does decide to go the summer fling route, fans can definitely expect to be hearing about it soon.