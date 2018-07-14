Archaeologists In Egypt Have Found A Mummification Workshop That Dates Back To Over 2,500 Years Ago

The mummification workshop and shaft that were discovered were in use during the Saite-Persian Period from 664 to 404 BCE.

Archaeologists in Egypt have made the remarkable new discovery of a mummification workshop near the pyramids, which is reported to date back to over 2,500 years ago.

Along with the mummification workshop, a shaft was also found that was used by ancient Egyptians as a communal spot for burying their dead, as ABC reported. The workshop was discovered at the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Saqqara necropolis in Memphis in an area that is filled with a large number of tombs and temples.

At a press conference, it was announced that the workshop would have been in use from 664 to 404 BCE, which was part of the ancient Egyptian Saite-Persian Period. Situated very close to the Unas pyramid, the last time that archaeologists performed excavations at this site would have been in the year 1900.

When archaeologists investigated the 100-foot shaft they had discovered, they found that mummies and wooden coffins had been placed here, along with sarcophagi. The shaft itself features two splendid burial chambers with two separate hallways that were created out of the bedrock surrounding it.

Archaeologists were surprised to find that in the mummification workshop there was still a cachette from an embalmer that had been left behind. This was a particularly important find as researchers should be able to use it to learn more about the different kinds of oils that ancient Egyptians used when they performed the sacred mummification process, according to Ramadan Hussein.

“We are in front of a goldmine of information about the chemical composition of these oils.”

Archaeologists in Egypt discover mummification workshop dating back more than 2,500 years near Egypt's famed pyramids at an ancient necropolis. https://t.co/yOW2E1ayRj pic.twitter.com/a2HvZbCBQc — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2018

A large amount of ancient artifacts have been retrieved from the mummification chamber and shaft, and include marl clay and faience cups, canopic cylindrical jars, a shimmering silver mask for a mummy and pieces of mummy cartonnages.

For those interested in viewing these objects, the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is currently being built, will house and display quite a few of these when it opens its doors later in the year.

Egypt has gone out of its way to try and revive its flagging tourism after the political uprising that occurred back in 2011. Tourism is once again back on the rise, and discoveries such as these will certainly help the upswing.

Amr Nabil / AP Images

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told the press that “this is only the beginning,” as excavations continue to be conducted after the exciting new discovery of the mummification workshop and shaft by the pyramids in Egypt.