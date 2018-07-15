IKEA Recalls Water Dispenser For Pets After Two Dogs Suffocate To Death

In order to keep animals safe, the company will issue a full refund to all who return the product.

This week, IKEA issued a recall for a pet water dispenser after two dogs suffocated to death while using the product.

The LURVIG Water Dispenser for Pets can be a “suffocation hazard to pets,” stated the Swedish-based company on its website.

“IKEA has received two reports worldwide, concerning tragic accidents where the pet has suffocated after getting their head stuck in the water dispenser,” the statement continued.

The LURVIG product, which was manufactured in China, could have been purchased exclusively at IKEA stores in the United States between October 2017 and June 2018.

The pet water dispenser, which is no longer being sold, had a retail price of $7.99, and IKEA said that 16,700 units were sold in the U.S.

The dispenser has a black base with two water wells. One of the wells holds a clear plastic dome to hold and dispense the water, which pets can then access via the other well. Apparently, it is the space between the two wells in which smaller animals can sneak their heads under and get trapped in.

If you have the LURVIG Water Dispenser for Pets, stop using it immediately. Then return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

IKEA US recalls LURVIG Water Dispenser. Pet owners should stop using the recalled dispensers and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund. https://t.co/ceciVBqZ2k pic.twitter.com/K8ioIlSVws — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) July 11, 2018

If you are not sure if you purchased this particular LURVIG product, look for a sticker on the bottom of the bowl with the article number “303.775.72” printed on it.

If you have any additional questions about the recall, IKEA urges people to call them at 888-966-4532 or visit www.IKEA-usa.com.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your cooperation,” the furniture and home accessories retailer said.

IKEA’s LURVIG line debuted last October “as a comprehensive pet collection designed to help out all aspects of life with dogs and cats,” said the company on its website.

Created with input from industrial designer Inma Bermúdez and veterinarian Dr. Barbara Schäfer, the biggest challenge for production was not to “humanize” the pet products.

“It’s really important to use animal’s natural needs and behaviors like how they sleep, eat, or play as a starting point,” said Schäfer. “Then we can design a product that fits in with our ‘human needs’ such as style and form.”

“Our pets have their own personalities, but they have five things in common: they love sleeping, eating, playing, and exercising, and being close to us,” added Bermúdez, who has three dogs of her own. “So these behaviors have been the first thing on our minds when designing these products.”