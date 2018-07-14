‘Queer Eye’ Season 3 Is A Go As The Fab 5 Head To A New Location

If the guys get their way, future seasons will see them expanding their horizons even more.

Good news, Fab 5 fans: Queer Eye Season 3 is officially a go. The Netflix reboot will hit small screens with eight new episodes in 2019, and when it does, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski will spread their wings and venture outside of the area in and around Atlanta, Georgia.

E! Online reports that the guys have voiced a desire to travel a bit, and Season 3 will find them in Kansas City, Missouri. Filming is set to begin on July 16. Karamo Brown told the entertainment site that their Instagram followers have inspired them to visit new locations.

“The thing is that we had a great time in Georgia, to shoot the episodes and meet the Heroes here. But the thing is our Instagrams and DMs get lit from people around the world that are just like, ‘Can you come to my city? Can you come to my town? Can you come to my country?’ And my hope is that we can just continue to go from city to city.”

Apparently Tan France would like to do more than that as he added, “Country to country.” It isn’t a completely new idea, as Season 2 included an extra episode that included a Queer Eye trip to Yass, Australia. A farmer named George was made over as was a local pub. Fans loved it.

Queer Eye is a sort of makeover itself. The current version streaming on Netflix is based on a Bravo show that aired over 10 years ago. It’s been a hit due in no small part to the emotional experience of every episode. Variety talked about Season 2 of the show, that managed to entertain and make a statement.

“‘Queer Eye’ seems to have decided that facing challenges and adjusting expectations shouldn’t solely be the province of its experts. As a result, it’s as fascinating as its ever been, a document of gay men in 2018 — proud but uncertain about Pride, liberated but carrying wounds from an all-too-recent past — that feels unexpectedly vital.”

On Thursday, the show received four Primetime Emmy nominations. They were in the categories of structured reality program, casting, picture editing, and cinematography. The cast and crew were thrilled to learn the news. Each of the Fab 5 took to Instagram to express their gratitude, including Jonathan Van Ness, who posted a group selfie with a caption that read, “To be recognized in this way moves me to tears, the gratitude, the love, gahhhhh! @gibbleerton @funnyordie I love you all so so much.”