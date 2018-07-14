‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk, Jr. And Lauren Burnham Share Gorgeous Engagement Photos

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham are sharing the love. The Bachelor star and his bride-to-be posted their stunning engagement photos to their Instagram accounts, and there is no doubt that this was a match made in reality TV heaven.

In the photos, the lovebirds are shown in two gorgeous outdoor shots set in a field. Both Luyendyk and Burnham captioned the sweet pics with the news that they are “just under” six months until their wedding day.

“One step closer to the wedding,” Luyendyk wrote. Burnham, meanwhile, gushed about her love for the 36-year-old Bachelor star and called him a “blessing.”

“It’s now just under six months till I marry this sweet man,” Burnham captioned a pic on Instagram of her holding her fiancé’s face, with her dazzling diamond ring in clear view as he kisses her forehead. “He’s been the biggest blessing in my life every single day. #truelovewins.”

Burnham also went a little tag crazy in her post as she tagged her fiancé, her hairstylist, the engagement photo photographer, and even the clothing brand she is wearing. Her white lace top is by Nightcap Clothing.

You can see Arie Luyendyk’s post below and Lauren Burnham’s photo here.

Bachelor fans are counting down the days to Arie and Lauren’s wedding, despite the fact that it won’t be on TV. According to Us Weekly, the reality stars decided against having a televised wedding ceremony unlike past Bachelor stars Jason Mesnick and Sean Lowe.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue, and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12, next year,” Burnham, 25, said during an appearance on The View in May. Luyendyk added a few more details about the upcoming ceremony.

“It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old-world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk said. “It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”

The Bachelor revealed that he will exchange vows with Lauren in front of “a close group of friends, probably 100 guests.”

While their wedding won’t be shown on TV, Arie and Lauren have been very forthcoming when it comes to sharing photos of their relationship. The couple recently posted pics of their new home purchase, so it is likely that they will take their social media followers along for the ride in the months leading up to their big day.

The next cycle of The Bachelor will air on ABC early next year.