Pete Davidson Slams Social Media Critic’s Comment About Ariana Grande’s Tribute To His Late Father

The critic claimed the singer was being "disrespectful" by wearing Davidson's late father's badge number around her neck

If there’s one thing Pete Davidson won’t tolerate, it’s a social media troll criticizing his fiancé Ariana Grande. The Saturday Night Live star,24, immediately rushed to defend his woman’s honor after a critic slammed the “God Is A Woman” singer, 25, on Twitter for honoring Davidson’s late father by wearing his FDNY badge number around her neck.

In a recent report by People, Davidson was quick to react to a Twitter troll criticizing his fiancé for the necklace she was wearing, which features the SNL comedians late father’s FDNY badge number, “8418”, on it.

Davidson gifted the “Break Free” singer with the piece of jewelry honoring his father, Scott, who was a firefighter for the New York fire department and tragically lost his life during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The Set It Up actor proudly shared a photo of the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer donning the beautiful necklace on his Instagram on Friday as the 17th anniversary of the fateful day looms near.

Although touching, the necklace isn’t the first time that Grande has chosen to pay tribute to her fiancé’s father. Donning matching tattoos, the couple each have Scott’s badge number permanently inked onto their skin. Davidson’s lies on left forearm while the “Into You” singer has hers on the top of her foot.

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 13, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

While fans can definitely appreciate and respect the sentimental gift, it appears not everyone thought Davidson’s touching gift was deserving of that respect as one Twitter user took to the social media platform, publicly declaring how “disrespectful” it was for Grande or any girl for that matter to be wearing the necklace and Davidson, not having any of it, quickly slammed the critic in an epic response. Another Twitter user captured the exchange and shared it on her page with the caption, “this is so sweet”.

this is so sweet pic.twitter.com/0PC2F7v3t5 — madeline stans andrea swift (@swiftsreylo) July 14, 2018

People went on to report that Grande herself also commented by telling Davidson, ‘I love u more than anything”.

The young couple has been engaged since June 11 after only a few weeks of dating and when it comes to their fans, the couple is not shy about displaying the love they have for one another on their respective social medias for all to see.

Although family and friends were a little worried about the fast-paced nature of their relationship at first, sources have revealed that Davidson and Grande are in no rush to tie-the-knot and instead, want to enjoy just simply being engaged. The two moved into a swanky New York City apartment together shortly after becoming engaged and are often photographed out-and-about together.