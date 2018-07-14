Residents Plant Trees In Potholes To Protest Road Disrepair in Texas

Creative campaign fails to garner local government's response.

Trees growing in the middle of the road don’t make for a great driving experience, but then, neither do potholes. Some residents in one Texas town decided to make a point in protest of the terrible disrepair of their streets.

According to an MRC TV report, people in Port Arthur, Texas, took to the streets to plant trees — in potholes. One road, 42nd Street, has three enormous potholes in it, and the city government refuses to take action to repair the road. While residents don’t entirely agree on the purpose of the trees, the message appears clear.

One resident named Jeremie Wilson said the trees serve as a warning to remind drivers that the humongous holes are there to keep them from damaging their tires or vehicles by accidentally driving through the damaged sections of the street. However, other residents felt the trees served as a message to authorities who have continued to pass the buck on this rocky issue.

Sadly, many towns and cities throughout the United States suffer from potholes with very little money to keep all the streets in good repair for the residents and businesses that use them each day. According to a recent Boston Globe report, the city of Lowell, Massachusetts, asked its residents to vote in a strange contest from national pizza chain Domino’s called “Paving for Pizza.”

Domino’s plans to award some cities money to help with the cost of repairing potholes in the city streets, which its workers use to deliver the hot, fresh pizza that city residents order in communities throughout the United States. However, at least some Lowell residents didn’t think that winning a contest to help fix roads provided a good long-term plan for maintaining the city’s infrastructure.

A few residents spoke out, calling the idea pathetic and a sad commentary about the city’s lack of preparedness to fix its own problems, while others appreciated any effort to help repair roads.

One thing the residents of Lowell have on those in Port Arthur is at least their city is attempting to do something about fixing its streets.