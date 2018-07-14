Aubrey O’Day Reveals Her Truth In See Though Crop Top And Skirt

“White Hot Lies” singer Aubrey O’Day revealed a lot recently on Instagram, wearing a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.

The Dumblonde star shared an image of herself on Instagram wearing a Pretty Little Things sheer gray crop top and a matching knee-length skirt that showed her high waisted panties underneath. She paired the sexy look with nude, high-heeled booties, gold necklaces, and bracelets, and her soft blonde waves fell over her shoulder to her waist with cute little hairclips near the top of her head. She accented the outfit with metallic eyeshadow, a nude lip, and a sultry gaze.

O’Day revealed a daring truth about herself when she captioned the image, “to be honest, I don’t really know what patience is. fit, @prettylittlething.”

It’s a sentiment some of her Dumblonde fans may echo because they’re anxiously awaiting the release of the band’s teased upcoming new album. The Inquisitr reported that the group released their latest single, “White Hot Lies,” on July 4 during a pool party at the Profundo Day Club at The Ravel Hotel. Fans appeared to love the song, and it did well on the dance charts upon its release.

According to her teases, the new album from Dumblonde should release sometime this year, and patience isn’t easy for the group’s fans.

Supposedly, the album inspiration comes from O’Day’s alleged affair with now first son Donald Trump, Jr., just after O’Day appeared on Season 5 of now-President Donald Trump’s reality TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice. Although news of the affair didn’t necessarily break up Trump, Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, the two have now filed for divorce, and the first son is dating Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Speaking of The Celebrity Apprentice, O’Day’s fans are eager to see her on TV again. In fact, Instagram user, edbteaze asked, “When are you going to have your own show? You killed it on the apprentice…”

While she didn’t reply, the singer is no stranger to reality TV. In 2004, she appeared on the MTV reality show Making the Band 3, where she eventually formed the band, Danity Kane. O’Day shared throwback tour footage of her Danity Kane days on her Instagram story last night, showing off her killer dance moves and fun vocals. Later, she also shared some old video from a tour with Dumblonde, which she formed with former Danity Kane bandmate, Shannon Bex, in 2015, after the original group broke up.