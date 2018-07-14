Michael Avenatti Tells James Woods ‘You Will Be Next’ In #MeToo Tweet

Avenatti's threat was in response to Woods' tweet that made fun of the Stormy Daniels lawyer who was being interviewed during anti-Trump demonstrations in England.

When Michael Avenatti’s name first hit the news it was as the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels in a suit she’s bringing against President Donald Trump. Since then, Avenatti has gained a reputation for his visible and vocal opposition to Trump and his support of the #MeToo movement. James Woods was once known mostly for his acting skills but in recent years has also come to be known for being outspoken about his conservative views, especially on Twitter. The Hollywood Reporter reported on a Saturday morning Twitter exchange that, although brief, was as powerful from both men as their followers would have expected.

Michael Avenatti has been in England of late to join Trump protestors who have taken to the streets during the president’s visit. Among the things that have brought attention to the protests is the use of a large cartoonish version of POTUS as a diaper-wearing baby. Friday morning, James Woods tweeted a photo of Avenatti being interviewed at one of the protests. He commented on it, saying, “Oh, look. The real diapered, hot air balloon… ”

Saturday morning Avenatti took the opportunity to issue a warning to Woods and responded with this.

“Has Been Jimbo: You know what I love? Every time you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my ofc and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation. Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise. #Basta”

Woods has been as vocal about his support of POTUS as Avenatti has been about his opposition. He tweeted in the last couple of weeks that his agent had dropped him because of his political views. He included a snapshot of the email he received from Ken Kaplan in which the agent simply stated that because the Fourth of July had him feeling patriotic, he would no longer be representing Woods. He added that he could “go on a rant but you know what I’d say.” With the photo, Woods called Kaplan “a political liberal.”

In November, Huff Post reported on the Take Back the Workplace march in Hollywood in which Elizabeth Perkins carried a sign bearing James Woods’ name above “#MeToo.” Actress Amber Tamblyn has also stated that the actor tried to pick her up when she was just 16-years-old. She indicated that when she told him how old she was, his response was “Even better.” In a letter she wrote to Teen Vogue, she described his proposition.

“You tried to make it sound innocent. This is something predatory men like to do, I’ve noticed. Make it sound innocent. Just a dollop of insinuation. Just a hair of persuasion. Just a pinch of suggestion.”

It’s not known whether Perkins and Tamblyn are among the women Avenatti referenced in his tweet.