Drunk Seagulls Spotted Throwing Up And Staggering On Southwest England Beaches

Southwest English beaches have become the spot for seagulls to hang out on for a gulls’ night out.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports that they are being inundated with calls from concerned citizens after discovering disoriented birds. According to Journal Times, the seagulls appear to have botulism, a bacterial disease which could be fatal, but upon further investigation, the animal welfare charity found that the seagulls are suffering from the effects of alcohol.

The concerned public is calling the RSPCA when they spot the birds on the beach. Often they are staggering around and confused. They found that after the animals vomit, they seem to recover, although a few have died.

The animal welfare charity suspect that the birds may be sourcing their poison from nearby breweries. After imbibing, they then make their way to the beach where the public spots them. The RSPCA has asked the breweries in the vicinity to ensure that any leftover waste alcohol is disposed of properly for fear that the birds or other animals may be lured for a wine tasting of sorts.

According to BBC, the calls from concerned citizens started in mid-June. David Couper, the RSPCA vet, said that the birds’ staggering behavior was “just like a person would if they’d had too much to drink.” He also encouraged other vets who see similar cases to just give the birds a chance to recover from the alcohol effects. Again, the treatment protocol is similar to that of humans.

He also confirmed that they had taken a video of an intoxicated bird who was staggering around and losing its balance. In the video, the gull stumbles and almost falls over its own claws. He stated that most of the birds made full recoveries and were released a few days after being brought in.

The RSPCA reports that they pick up the drunk seagulls and bring them in. However, there have been some rather nasty consequences of helping these birds out.

“The birds absolutely stink of alcohol when we collect them so now our vans smell like pubs!”

Clara Scully couldn’t help but see the funny side of this rather serious problem. She is an animal collection officer and rounds up the gulls after their drinking spree. She offers some insight into the seagulls’ behavior.