Kiernan Shipka Welcomes Netflix Viewers To Her Coven In New ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Video

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka doesn’t need a spell book to enchant Netflix viewers; why waste your magic when you’ve got two new social media accounts to do the job for you?

As reported by Bustle, Netflix took advantage of a prime marketing opportunity by unveiling the official Instagram and Twitter accounts for its highly anticipated upcoming series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, on Friday the 13th. The social media pages are already jam-packed with creepy teasers and videos, including one in which the show’s titular star, 18-year-old Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka, appears to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Chilling set and possibly a few cast members’ costumes.

“Hey witches,” Shipka says in a close-up Instagram video, before spinning the camera around to show a group of four other cast members behind her.

“Welcome to our coven,” they say in unison.

The group includes Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, the actresses who play witches Zelda and Hilda, Sabrina’s aunts and mentors in all things occult. The dark-haired actor on the left is Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Nicholas Scratch. According to Buzzfeed, his character is “a young and handsome warlock at the Academy of Unseen Arts who befriends Sabrina when she’s a new student.” It also sounds like he’s going to be the romantic rival of Sabrina’s human high school boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle. Harvey is being played by Ross Lynch, who is absent in the set video.

The fourth cast member who makes an appearance behind Shipka is Chance Perdomo. He plays Ambrose Spellman, a character TV Line describes as “Sabrina’s puckish, pansexual warlock cousin from England.”

Kiernan Shipka is wearing Sabrina Spellman’s signature black headband, so she appears to be in character. Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis are also all decked out in dark garb that’s definitely befitting of practitioners of the dark arts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently released the first teaser poster for the Netflix series. The show will introduce viewers to his incarnation of Sabrina Spellman, the teenage witch who was first conjured up by Archie Comics. She was eventually brought to life by actress Melissa Joan Hart in the ’90s ABC series, Sabrina the Teenage Witch. That series was a lighthearted family comedy, whereas Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will have the same dark and dramatic tone as the Archie Horror comic book of the same name on which it’s based.

According to the series description shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has a vibe similar to horror movies like Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist. It follows half-human, half-witch teen Sabrina, “who is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High.” The stakes are high, with the high school student being described as “all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world.”

cackling A post shared by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) on Jul 13, 2018 at 9:51am PDT

The social media accounts for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina currently include a lot of creepy imagery, including a few scenes from the comics. There are also photographs of burning candles, a blood red moon, a spell book, and a close up of a black cat’s eyes. The cat pictured may be Sabrina’s feline familiar, Salem.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also helped set the tone for the Netflix series with an eerie teaser video that he shared on his Twitter page. It includes many of the same images from the show’s new social media pages. Aguirre-Sacasa didn’t reveal when fans will be able to watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but he did write that its premiere is “getting closer.” Hopefully, it will be available for viewing by Halloween 2018.